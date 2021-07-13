Flood Warning issued for Dixie, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday evening at 800 PM EDT. Target Area: Dixie; Taylor The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Steinhatchee River near Steinhatchee (US 19) affecting Taylor and Dixie Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Steinhatchee River near Steinhatchee (US 19). * Until further notice. * At 7:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 21.5 feet. * Flood stage is 19.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM EDT Monday was 22.0 feet. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Water has flooded all of River Road NE and Ancient Oaks private roads up to 3 feet deep in some areas. All houses and mobile homes now have water flowing underneath. Water is also flooding property and is under some houses on Cooey Island near Palm Street NE.