Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dixie County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Dixie, Taylor by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday evening at 800 PM EDT. Target Area: Dixie; Taylor The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Steinhatchee River near Steinhatchee (US 19) affecting Taylor and Dixie Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Steinhatchee River near Steinhatchee (US 19). * Until further notice. * At 7:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 21.5 feet. * Flood stage is 19.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM EDT Monday was 22.0 feet. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Water has flooded all of River Road NE and Ancient Oaks private roads up to 3 feet deep in some areas. All houses and mobile homes now have water flowing underneath. Water is also flooding property and is under some houses on Cooey Island near Palm Street NE.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dixie County, FL
Local
Florida Cars
County
Taylor County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
HealthPosted by
CNN

Simone Biles withdraws from all-around final at Tokyo 2020 to focus on mental health

(CNN) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday. Her withdrawal comes after the 24-year-old -- one of the greatest gymnasts of all time -- stepped away from a dramatic team competition on Tuesday, citing mental heath concerns as she attempts to protect "her body and mind."
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy