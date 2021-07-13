MLB commits up to $150 million to Players Alliance to invest in black players, employees

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is set to be held at Coors Field in Colorado on Tuesday after the league moved it from Georgia due to perceived restrictive voting rights in the southern state.

While the decision to relocate the All-Star Game did not come without some drama, MLB is now doubling down on it stand for racial inclusivity in the United States.

Primarily, the league announced on Monday that it has committed $150 million to the Players Alliance over the next 10 years with the goal of “improving investment in black players and professionals across the sport.”

“Major League Baseball is thrilled to expand our commitment to the Players Alliance, which will include joint efforts to strengthen our sport’s engagement with Black communities,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said on Monday . “We believe in the mission of the Players Alliance and have been inspired by the passion and perspectives of the players who are leading this effort. We know that our sport is at its best when it is accessible to everyone. Together, we will make this a reality with innovative and collaborative programs.”

President of the Players Alliance, Curtis Granderson, also released a statement via the official MLB website.

“Major League Baseball’s commitment to support the Players Alliance is a monumental turning point in the history of our game, establishing a pathway to progress for equity and access for the Black community,” Granderson said in a statement. “On behalf of our player members and allies, we’d like to thank Commissioner Manfred and all MLB Club owners for their unwavering support of our efforts to grow and diversify our sport, from the field to the front office, for generations to come.”

The specifics of this $150 million commitment from MLB are wide-ranging.

Apr 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of the opening day logo on field before the game between the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Programs to help increase the participation of black youth in baseball, including finding equipment and clinics within communities.

Programs to help increase the number of black employees in positions at all levels associated with baseball.

Programs to help promote Jackie Robinson Day and appreciation days for the Negro Leagues.

Black cultural awareness and other programs to help increase participation in the sport.

