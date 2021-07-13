Dorothy Sexton

Dorothy (Whitmer) Sexton, 89 passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at her residence in Franklin on July 12, 2021. She was born on May 13, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois to Albert and Neva (Bath) Whitmer. She married Charles Robert “Bob” Sexton on August 29, 1953. He preceded her in passing on September 14, 2015. She is survived by their children, Bob (Kathy) Sexton of Mulberry, Florida; Susan (Buzz) Bay of Franklin and Paul (Kathy) Sexton of Lakeland, Florida. Other survivors include grandchildren, Kristen Sexton, Kevin Sexton, Matt Sexton, Ryan Bay, Abby Sexton Parolini, David Sexton, Cassie Vandagrifft and Wayne Knapp and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in passing by her parents, husband, Bob and sister, Jane Whitmer.