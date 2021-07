SCHENECTADY — Proctors Collaborative CEO Philip Morris sent a letter to donors and subscribers this week announcing that Proctors and Capital Repertory Theatre will receive more than $10 million in funding from the federal government’s Shuttered Venue Operating Grant (SVOG) program. The program is administered by the Small Business Administration (SBA) - a program “due in large part to Sen. Chuck Schumer’s efforts to support the Arts, not only in New York State, but around the country,” Morris said.