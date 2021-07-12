Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Covid-19 testing megalab opens in West Midlands

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AJtrR_0auuGUVH00
A researcher in a laboratory (PA Archive)

The UK’s largest Covid-19 testing laboratory has opened and been hailed by the Health Secretary as a “centrepiece” of the country’s management of coronavirus outbreaks into the future.

The Rosalind Franklin Laboratory in Royal Leamington Spa will initially process and sequence thousands of Covid-19 tests each week, according to a statement from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

The department said the megalab had been named after DNA pioneer and chemist Ms Franklin “in recognition of her outstanding contribution to our current understanding of genomic sequencing – one of our weapons in the fight against Covid-19”.

The laboratory will also create 1,500 skilled jobs when fully staffed, with more than 300 working already employed and another 700 joining in the near future.

It will use cutting-edge technology to complete pioneering genotype assay testing to quickly identify coronavirus variants of concern and new mutations.

“This will help the UK’s disease detectives take action to supress outbreaks as society reopens, using tools such as surge testing,” the DHSC statement added.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “This laboratory will be one of the centrepieces of our efforts to manage this virus in the future, processing hundreds of thousands of positive Covid-19 tests a day to help us stop cases becoming outbreaks.

“Testing has already been instrumental in helping us control the virus and it is going to be essential to continue to protect ourselves and our communities in the months ahead. I’d urge everyone to take up our offer of free, twice weekly rapid testing.”

The DHSC said the megalab sits at the heart of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which is led by former deputy chief medical officer Jenny Harries.

Dr Harries said the megalab “is going to be a critical scientific addition to how we manage this virus in the months ahead, arming us with data and intelligence on the spread of variants that will inform decision-making and ultimately, save lives”.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

30K+
Followers
82K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Security#Covid 19 Testing#Uk#Dhsc#Ukhsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
Country
U.K.
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
WorldPosted by
newschain

Number of new Covid-19 cases almost doubles in 24 hours

The number of new cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland has almost doubled in 24 hours. Some 1,083 cases were notified by the department of health on Thursday, up from 636 on Wednesday. This is the first time the daily case number has been over 1,000 since the peak of...
SciencePosted by
newschain

Chris Whitty urges Covid-19 caution as UK ‘not out of the woods’

The UK is “not out of the woods yet” and the public should approach the end of coronavirus restrictions next Monday with caution, Professor Chris Whitty has said. England’s Chief Medical Officer warned that the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 is currently doubling about every three weeks and could reach “quite scary numbers” if the trend continues.
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Boris Johnson: ‘Difficult days’ ahead but worst of pandemic is probably over

Coronavirus cases and deaths have continued to increase as Boris Johnson claimed it was “highly probable” the worst of the pandemic is over. The Prime Minister urged people not to “throw caution to the winds” as England’s restrictions ease on Monday and acknowledged there would be more hospital admissions and deaths from Covid-19 to come during “difficult days and weeks ahead”.
Industryrdworldonline.com

Industry group delivers UK testing megalab in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Mace, the global consultancy and construction company, together with design partners WSP and HOK and technical partners Hoare Lea and GMP, supported the delivery of one of the world’s largest, most innovative diagnostic facilities — the Rosalind Franklin Laboratory — as part of the UK government’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Midland, TXPosted by
Mix 97.9 FM

Midland COVID Cases and Hospitalizations Are on the Rise

After having only one case in Midland back on June 15, 2021, one month later Midland Memorial Hospital is seeing a spike in cases. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Midland Health is reporting active COVID-19 cases is now at 24 with three of those patients on ventilators. That is triple...
Hilo, HIbigislandnow.com

Community Testing Scheduled to Stem Spread of COVID-19

Mass community testing clinics for COVID-19 will begin again starting Tuesday, July 20. The announcement of the clinics coincides with the Department of Health’s confirmation of the rapid spread of the COVID-19 delta variant throughout the Hawaiian Islands. Hawai‘i County officials hope to stem the spread of the virus by reinstituting community testing.
Worldbleepingcomputer.com

Northern Ireland's COVID certification service suspended after data leak

Northern Ireland's Department of Health (DoH) has temporarily halted its COVID-19 vaccine certification online service following a data exposure incident. Some users of COVIDCert NI app were presented with data of other users, under certain circumstances, says the Department. As seen by BleepingComputer, neither the web service nor the mobile...
Public HealthAnime News Network

PAX West Event Requires COVID-19 Vaccination or Negative Test

The official website for ReedPop and Penny Arcade's PAX West game event announced on Monday that it will require all attendees to show proof of vaccination for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) or a negative COVID-19 test. Each attendee needs to provide one of the following:. proof of receiving a...
Public Healthbreakingtravelnews.com

Hays Travel to offer holidaymakers Covid-19 tests

Hays Travel are offering coronavirus testing kits holidaymakers can pack in their suitcases in a bid to take the stress out of going abroad this summer. Video appointments are provided alongside the kits meaning there is no need to interrupt the enjoyment of a holiday to search for a testing centre.
Public Healthatlanticcitynews.net

COVID-19 Testing Labs: The Truth About Testing

There are many COVID-19 testing labs out there, each one performing its own way of getting results in COVID tests. There are some processes that are quicker than others, and there are some that lag behind because they can't keep up with the demand that is rolling in. However, Lilium Diagnostics is a laboratory that specializes in the RT-PCR sensitive swab test for the most accurate results.
Public HealthPosted by
Lootpress

COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Hospitalizations in West Virginia due to COVID-19 have more than doubled since the Fourth of July and cases are up amid the spread of the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. State officials said they do not currently plan to bring back an indoor mask...
Philadelphia, PAphillytrib.com

BLACK DOCTORS COVID-19 CONSORTIUM COVID-19 VACCINES AND TESTING

The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium (BDCC) will continue distributing coronavirus vaccines to Philadelphia residents in accordance with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. BDCC will continue offering the Pfizer vaccine to individuals 12 years and older; and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those 18 years and older. BDCC will continue home vaccinations to meet the continued demand. Vaccination will occur on the following dates and times listed below. To help eliminate barriers to receiving the vaccine in Philadelphia, Uber is proving a free $50 round-trip ride to anyone wishing to be vaccinated at any BDCC clinic, using Promo Code: 10MVBDC.
Public HealthMedscape News

UK COVID-19 Update: Pandemic Training Burnout, NHS Stretched Again

Editor's note, 27 July 2021: This article was updated with today's daily data. These are the UK coronavirus stories you need to know about today. A GMC survey of more than 63,000 trainees and trainers highlights how the pandemic increased burnout among doctors. A third of trainees said they felt...

Comments / 0

Community Policy