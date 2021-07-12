Cancel
Sackets Harbor, NY

49th annual Can-Am Festival to take place in Sackets Harbor this weekend

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACKETS HARBOR — The much-loved Can-Am Festival will return to the village July 17-18 for the 49th annual celebration. Due to COVID-19 restrictions regarding marching bands, the village had to cancel the parade for this year, but enthusiasts shouldn’t fear: In 2022, the 50th anniversary Can-Am Festival will host one of the north country’s largest parades. Over 70 different marching bands, floats, animals, and other units will be included. At the conclusion of the parade, there will be a concert performed by various bands and musical entries at the judging bandstand.

