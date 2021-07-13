Local Skateboarder Brighton Zeuner is Headed to the Olympics

Professional skateboarder Brighton Zeuner had just turned 13 years old the day before she became the youngest X Games Champion in 2017. “Obviously I’m a nervous wreck before a competition, but it was just something that was always fun,” she says, citing her genuine love and dedication to the sport as the reason for her immense talent. Now nearing 17, the wunderkind—who considers Austin home for much of the year—is preparing for eight unforgettable days of competing in Tokyo, along with eight other female skateboarders on Team USA. Ready to root for her during the Olympics? Here, seven questions to help you get to know the skater before you watch her on TV.