Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

You Can Bug-Out To Your Own Cold War Communications Bunker For A Cool $695,000

By Brett Tingley
thedrive.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe eBay listing claims the site is EMP-hardened, blast-proof, and has "an expansive floor plan" for all of your bug-out needs. If you’ve ever wanted to build your own impenetrable underground lair and have a spare $695,000, one seller on eBay has just the property for you. A Cold War-era communications bunker in western Kansas is up for grabs on the online auction site eBay, offering a lucky buyer the chance to own a piece of American history and the ultimate bug-out shelter.

www.thedrive.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold War#Communications System#Coaxial Cable#Security Camera#Bunker#American#480v#Tlc#Airmont
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
eBay
News Break
Politics
Related
ChinaSolidSmack

Dig Your Own Underground Bunker Using Spoons

You can deny it all you want but at some point in your life, you probably thought of digging a hole to (or through) the center of the Earth. There are those western folks who even believe that with enough hard work and dedication at digging a hole, they could pave the way for the first direct tunnel down to China.
Fort Wayne, INtheaviationgeekclub.com

Why the OV-10 (or a Bronco look-alike aircraft) could be the only suitable platform to replace the iconic A-10 Warthog

A lot of people conflate “CAS” and “COIN” which leads to base-level confusion. As recently reported the US Air Force (USAF) plans to retire 42 A-10 Warthog aircraft (35 of which are at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and the remaining 7 at Fort Wayne, Indiana, as part of the 122nd Fighter Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard) in fiscal year 2022.
AnimalsNewsweek

Video Captures Thousands of Fish Being Dropped From Plane Into Lake

A video shared on social media shows thousands of fish being dropped from a plane and into a lake in Utah. While the video stands out on social media feeds, those piloting the plane are actually participating in a fairly routine process known as fish stocking. The video, posted to...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, Experts Warn

The Delta variant has brought on a new surge of COVID cases in the U.S. Overall cases in the country have increased by nearly 50 percent in the last week, with more than 80 percent of these new cases being caused by infections with the variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But some states are experiencing higher infection rates than others, which means you should travel with caution.
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: The 295-Foot ‘Nero’ Was the Largest Superyacht in the World in the 1930s. Now It’s Been Restored Into a Modern Classic.

Superyacht fans around the world will instantly recognize Nero, the one-of-a-kind 295-footer that defines the term “modern classic.” First launched from Corsair Yachts in 2007, Nero was commissioned as a replica of the famed 300-foot Corsair IV owned by J.P. Morgan, which, when launched in 1930, was the world’s largest yacht.
Carsgmauthority.com

First 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Rolls Off The Production Line

The first 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing has rolled off the production line at the GM Lansing Grand River plant in Michigan, GM Authority can confirm. The first production 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is finished in the Shadow Metallic exterior color and features a Natural Tan with Black Accents interior. It’s also equipped with a GM 10-speed automatic transmission, rather than the base six-speed manual transmission.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Shocking photos as first ever water shortage at Lake Mead expected to be declared

The US is expected to declare its first-ever “tier one” water shortage at Lake Mead – the largest US reservoir by volume – after its water reached historic lows and continues to decline. The key reservoir on the Colorado river is at only 37 per cent of its capacity, the lowest level since the lake was filled after the construction of the Hoover Dam in the 1930s. It currently sits at 1,069 feet above sea level. The recent photos of the lake provide a view of the drastic change in the water levels, with the water rings showing the...
SciencePosted by
Fox News

Mysterious, bat-filled tunnels found under newly bought house

At least this house will always have storage space. A new homeowner says he discovered a large system of man-made tunnels carved under his house. While some parts appear to have newer construction, some areas appear to have been carved out by hand. The story was shared to Reddit by...
BicyclesCNET

Best electric scooter for summer 2021

If you're looking for a convenient way to zip across town this summer while cutting down on your carbon emissions, an e-bike or electric scooter might be just the ticket. These devices make sense for essential short-distance travel, especially considering that public transit systems make it difficult to social distance. And to be clear, the devices on this electric scooter review list are nothing like the kids' scooter you may have grown up with. These are legitimate electric vehicles with solid tires, a sophisticated braking system, a large battery pack and the ability to cover semirough terrain.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Denison motor yacht Zantino III sold

The 32.4 metre Denison motor yacht Zantino III, listed for sale by Yannis Zagorakis at Hargrave Custom Yachts and Denison Yachting, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Kit Denison of Denison Yachting. Built in aluminium by Denison Marine to a design by Joe Langlois, she was delivered in...
Carsthedrive.com

How To Dry Your Car the Right Way

Find out the best way to dry a car. I’m not going to pretend that I’m some super-clean neat freak that keeps his car detailed to perfection every day. You’ve all seen my Charger, and you know I’d be lying. The Charger isn’t exactly a Pebble Beach concours winner, but I do take the time for the occasional spit shine.
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Grizzly Attacks Sow With Cubs Before Charging Tourists!

In Alaska, the guides at "Scenic Bear Viewing" are professional, well-trained wildlife experts who know how to deal with bears in the safest possible way, which is good, because otherwise, this video would be absolutely terrifying!. During a bear viewing trip, the "Scenic Bear Viewing" crew and a very lucky...
AccidentsPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Truck Plunges into Roaring River after Trying to Cross Unstable Bridge in Scary Video

Video of a Russian truck driving over a failing wooden suspension bridge made for a tense moment last week. In the video, a mid-size Russian pickup truck starts its run across a temporary Volga River bridge. Residents watch in horror as the truck nears the middle. The wheels begin to submerge and kick up water. At the middle point, the truck stops, and seconds later, rope from one side snaps. The motor vehicle flips and falls into the river.
AnimalsGwinnett Daily Post

DALY: Employ multiple tactics to keep bugs out of your home

The Extension office receives calls from many residents concerning troublesome pests that have invaded their homes. Roaches, ants, and spiders are the most common. The use of pesticides is one method of control but taking some preventative measures will also reduce their presence. Insects and related pests require food, water,...
Lifestyletheeasttexasweekend.com

Can you find your way out of The Maze of Hochatown?

“The Maze of Hochatown is a 29,000 square foot maze made out of a mile worth of fencing,” said Darcee Shankles, one of the owners of The Maze of Hochatown. “We have a game that you play while you’re in the maze that makes it a little bit more fun.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy