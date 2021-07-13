You Can Bug-Out To Your Own Cold War Communications Bunker For A Cool $695,000
The eBay listing claims the site is EMP-hardened, blast-proof, and has "an expansive floor plan" for all of your bug-out needs. If you’ve ever wanted to build your own impenetrable underground lair and have a spare $695,000, one seller on eBay has just the property for you. A Cold War-era communications bunker in western Kansas is up for grabs on the online auction site eBay, offering a lucky buyer the chance to own a piece of American history and the ultimate bug-out shelter.www.thedrive.com
