UCR scientists receive additional federal funding to boost research on brain injury

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, Viji Santhakumar, an associate professor of molecular, cell and systems biology at the University of California, Riverside, received funding from the National Institute of Neurological Disaster and Stroke of the National Institutes of Health, or NIH, to further pursue research on moderate concussive brain injury. Now three scientists in her lab have received federal funding -- no small achievement for a university research group.

