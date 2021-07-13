Cancel
Students at Lewis Katz School of Medicine stand to benefit from new $1 million NIGMS grant

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapid evolution in the field of biomedical research demands well-trained scientists. Adapting biomedical research training programs to keep up with the increasingly complex and interdisciplinary nature of the field, however, presents complex challenges for higher-education institutions. The Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, home to highly skilled researchers...

www.news-medical.net

Comments / 0

