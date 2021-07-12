Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Baby Falls From Window In Montgomery County

By Nicole Acosta
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rnlYq_0auuFsWo00
Vol. Medical Service Corps of Lansdale Photo Credit: Vol. Medical Service Corps of Lansdale/Facebook

A baby fell from a second story window in Montgomery County Monday evening, according to Emergency Dispatch Services.

EMS arrived at Chestnut Street & Maple Avenue in Hatfield around 6:30 p.m. to find the child conscious, emergency dispatchers said.

Initial and unconfirmed reports say a medevac was initially called to the scene but declined due to weather.

They were still on scene as of 7:10 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
120K+
Followers
23K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unconfirmed Reports#Weather#Accident#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Mahwah, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Prosecutor: Mahwah Killer Worked With Victim At Local Gas Station

UPDATE: A trio of New York City police officers helped capture a 23-year-old Mahwah man who authorities said fled after shooting his roommate dead Monday night. Milan Ghimire was nabbed in the Bronx by members of the NYPD Emergency Services Unit after killing 56-year-old Phu Tsewang, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Tuesday.
Delaware County, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

George Smith, Of New Jersey, Charged In Gas N Go Fuel Spill In Delaware County

BROOKHAVEN, Pa. (CBS) — A 36-year-old New Jersey man has been charged in a fuel spill that happened at a Delaware County gas station, the district attorney announced Tuesday. George Smith, of Vineland, New Jersey, is charged with causing and risking catastrophe, clean streams law violations, and related offenses in connection to last month’s fuel spill at the Gas N Go in Brookhaven. The Gas N Go is located at the corner of Coebourn Boulevard and Edgemont Avenue in Brookhaven. “We have determined that the defendant’s deliberate actions caused this fuel discharge,” Stollesteimer said in a statement. “As a fuel delivery driver, the...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Drive-By Shooting Possibly Linked To Fatal Crash In Venice

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man is dead after apparently being shot, then crashing into a building in the Venice area, authorities said Tuesday. (credit: CBS) The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. at the Westminster Dog Park in the 1300 block of South Pacific Avenue, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The vehicle went over an embankment, rolled over onto its side and ended up against the side of a building. A man was first reported to be trapped in the vehicle but was later pronounced dead at the scene. Crews are working to recover the body. The man, who was not identified, was found with gunshot wounds. A gun was also found inside the vehicle. Investigators are trying to determine whether the fatal crash is linked to a drive-by shooting that happened a few blocks down the street. A car at that scene has bullet holes, and the driver — who was not hurt — is talking to police. It’s unclear if there was a third vehicle involved, or if the driver who died may have been the shooter who ended up crashing. Much of the area around Pacific and Westminster Avenue was shut down for the police investigation.
Berkeley, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

One Killed, One Injured In Berkeley Vehicle-Pedestrian Collision

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — One woman was killed and a second injured Monday evening when they were struck by a vehicle in Berkeley. Police said officers responded to multiple calls at 9:56 p.m. about a collision involving a vehicle and two pedestrians in the area of Ashby Avenue and Newbury Street. Upon arrival, emergency responders found two women who had been seriously injured and transported both to a hospital. A woman her 50s succumbed to her injuries. The other woman, in her 20s, remains in stable condition. The accident remains under investigation. Berkeley police have not released any information on the driver or circumstances surrounding the collision. Police urge anyone with information about this collision to please contact the department’s Traffic Unit at (510) 981-5980.
Michigan StatePosted by
CBS Detroit

Michigan State Police Canine Killed In Collision With Suspect Vehicle

SOUTHFIELD, Michigan (WNEM) – A police canine has died after sustaining injuries from a collision with a suspect vehicle. On Sunday, July 25, at 1:05 a.m., an MSP canine unit had the southbound lane of M-10 at Linwood closed due to flooding. The patrol car was positioned across all lanes of the freeway, ramping off traffic. The freeway had been closed for several hours.
Austin, TXKXAN

38-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 38-year-old man died following a crash in north Austin earlier this month, according to the Austin Police Department. APD identified Michael Deon Fields as the man who died after a motorcycle crash in the 13000 block of North Lamar Boulevard on July 16. Police say a...
Anne Arundel County, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Police Identify Victims In Triple Fatal Crash In Pasadena

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - On Sunday, Anne Arundel County Police have identified a three victims killed in the triple fatal crash on Route 100 near Route 10. The deceased victims are identified as 44-year-old Brian Alexander Simmons, 39-year-old Diona Trechele Baber and 41-year-old Willette Luann S. Marshall. An SUV was seen...
Livermore, CAPosted by
PleasantonWeekly

Livermore police confirm cause of May fatal fire

Editor's note: If you or somebody you know are in crisis, contact Crisis Support Services of Alameda County's 24-hour confidential crisis line at 800-309-2131 or CrisisSupport.org, or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, via text at 800-799-4889, chat or at SuicidePreventionLifeline.org. The Livermore Police Department has completed its investigation...
Montgomery County, MDlocaldvm.com

Montgomery County Police remind residents of exchange zones for online purchases from strangers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — As more people continue to shop online, Montgomery County police receive reports of mail thefts and online exchanges gone wrong. In an effort to keep residents safe, Montgomery County police are reminding the public to use Exchange Zones. These zones are located at each of the six police district stations in the lobbies and parking lots. They are designed for residents to meet up and make public transactions in a safe environment.
Millard County, UTkslnewsradio.com

Children account for half of Millard County pile-up fatalities

KANOSH, Utah– Four adults and four children under the age of 15 were killed in a massive pile-up on I-15 in Millard County Sunday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Troopers say high winds blew dust and sand onto the roadway, creating low visibility. By the time police and first responders arrived at I-15 between Meadow and Kanosh, 22 cars had crashed.
Indiana Statekjluradio.com

Indiana motorcyclist seriously injured in Montgomery County crash

An Indiana man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his motorcycle in Montgomery County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ronald Kleber, 68, of Seymour, Indiana, was riding his bike on I-70, just west of the Danville exit on Saturday, when he ran off the edge of the road and overturned multiple times.
Marblehead, MASalem News

Child hurt in fall from second-story window

MARBLEHEAD — Police are still trying to piece together the details of how a 4-year-old boy fell from a second-floor window of his home on Friday night. Marblehead police responded about 10:30 p.m. to a 911 call that a child had fallen from a window of his Willow Road home, according to a press release Saturday from Marblehead police Chief Dennis King.
Utah StateABC6.com

7 dead in Utah after sandstorm causes series of car crashes

Seven people are dead in Utah after a sandstorm caused a series of car crashes Sunday, according to Utah Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. local time on Interstate 15 in Millard County and involved at least 20 vehicles. Several other people have been transported to local hospitals in critical condition following the pileup, authorities said.
Marblehead, MAwhdh.com

Investigation underway after 4-year-old injured in fall from second-story window in Marblehead

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a 4-year-old fell from the second-story window of a house in Marblehead on Friday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a child who had fallen out of the window around 10:30 p.m. say the child had to be rushed to the hospital for serious injuries. The child’s condition was not immediately available.
Marblehead, MAWCVB

4-year-old falls from second-floor window of Marblehead home, police say

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The Marblehead Police Department confirms that a 4-year-old child suffered serious injuries after falling out of a window at a residence in town. Police Chief Dennis King says that officers responded to the home at about 10:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a report that the child had fallen from a second-floor window.

Comments / 0

Community Policy