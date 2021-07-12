Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Triple Digit Heat Indices Stick Around

By Patrick Pete
wmar2news
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're like me, you're sitting around waiting on October... But let's wake up... Summer is just getting started... Mother nature is reminding us that she is control this week, as temperatures will hover in the low to mid 90s most of the week, with tomorrow being the hottest, stickiest of them all! Heat indices will already be in dangerous territory by 10am, climaxing near 105°-110° during the afternoon. I will not be surprised if the National Weather Service issues Heat Advisories for some of our communities Tuesday.

www.wmar2news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Indices#Digit#Just Getting Started#Mother Nature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Winona, MNwinonaradio.com

Triple Digit Heat Index Values, Severe Storm Chances Expected for Wednesday

(KWNO)-Heat index values in the triple digits could fuel severe weather in the Winona area Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory that begins at 10 a.m. and expires at 9 p.m. Heat index values to reach 100 degrees in Winona on Wednesday afternoon. La Crosse and Wabasha could see heat indices as high as 104 degrees.
Des Moines, IAKCCI.com

Triple digit heat index readings ahead

DES MOINES, Iowa — An excessive heat watch has been issued for Wednesday afternoon thru Wednesday evening for much of central Iowa. For Tuesday, expect maximum heat indices of 100-105 and 105-110 on Wednesday. An incoming cold front will provide some relief beginning Thursday into Friday. WHAT: Dangerous Heat. WHERE:
EnvironmentKXLY

Warm today with triple digits on the way – Mark

Another warm day is in store and it’s only getting hotter from here. We’ll have lingering clouds and some sprinkles here and there. We’re starting off with ‘good’ air quality this morning, but an increased chance of smoke is expected. Here’s a look at your highs today – mostly low...
Charleston, SClive5news.com

FIRST ALERT: High heat indices possible Friday, Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The forecast calls for dangerously high heat indices as the weekend arrives. Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says the highs for Friday and Saturday are set to reach up to 97 degrees. The heat index both days could reach between 105 to 100 degrees. Track...
Springfield, MOksgf.com

Heat Index Readings In Triple Digits Through Saturday

Heat index readings in the triple digits will blanket the Ozarks today all the way through Saturday. A heat advisory is in effect this afternoon and evening for most of southern Missouri. A heat advisory will be in effect Wednesday and Thursday for the entire KTTS listening area. Heat index...
Springfield, MOKTTS

Heat Index Readings In Triple Digits Through Saturday

Heat index readings in the triple digits will blanket the Ozarks today all the way through Saturday. A heat advisory is in effect this afternoon and evening for most of southern Missouri. A heat advisory will be in effect Wednesday and Thursday for the entire KTTS listening area. Heat index...
wcbi.com

Dangerous heat & humidity to stick around

SUMMARY: Extreme heat and humidity will remain in place through the coming weekend. While a few stray storms are possible Wednesday, rain chances overall will take a back seat to sun in the near term. Higher odds of rain (and cooler temps) look to return by Sunday and early next week.
Posted by
WGAU

Here comes the heat: possible triple-digits for Athens, NE Ga

We will be weather watching in northeast Georgia for the next several days, with the hottest weather of the season forecast for the region: some parts of north Georgia could see triple digit temperatures by Friday. From WSB TV…. Mother Nature has spared north Georgia from the heat for most...
Bowling Green, KYWBKO

Triple-Digit Heat Indices Likely Next Two Days

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday marked Day 4 of our present heat wave! Readings soared into the mid 90s with “feels-like” temps going as high as 100 degrees in Bowling Green Tuesday afternoon. The heat keeps on going into mid-week!. through Thursday will have mostly sunny skies along with...
Sherman, TXKXII.com

Changes coming to severe thunderstorm alerts

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Next week, the National Weather Service plans to implement new alerts for severe thunderstorms. “I think it will help provide safety and preparedness and protect lives and property in the Texoma and surrounding areas,” said Jennifer Dunn, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service Office in Fort Worth.
Environmentchautauquatoday.com

Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

Strong to severe thunderstorms storms are possible across portions of Western New York today. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has portions of the area under a marginal to slight risk of severe storms. The timing of the severe storms will be from 12 to 4 pm, with additional storms possible in the late afternoon and evening. The main hazard from the storms is damaging winds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy