Triple Digit Heat Indices Stick Around

If you're like me, you're sitting around waiting on October... But let's wake up... Summer is just getting started... Mother nature is reminding us that she is control this week, as temperatures will hover in the low to mid 90s most of the week, with tomorrow being the hottest, stickiest of them all! Heat indices will already be in dangerous territory by 10am, climaxing near 105°-110° during the afternoon. I will not be surprised if the National Weather Service issues Heat Advisories for some of our communities Tuesday.