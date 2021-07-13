Cancel
How Milwaukee Bucks finals tickets are helping one cancer patient

By Jessica Madhukar
TMJ4 News
 15 days ago
The Milwaukee Bucks are teaming up with Make-A-Wish Wisconsin to help spread joy to one special cancer patient.

Wes Warne works as the Director of Ticket Sales for the Bucks. By pulling a few strings, Warne had the idea to use the most coveted ticket in town to raise funds for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin .

"To have a finals game here in Milwaukee, like why not do something good with the opportunity at hand," said Warne.

For $20, anyone can enter in to the raffle that will be randomly selected Tuesday at noon. The winner will receive two tickets to Game 4 of the NBA Finals. There is no limit for entries, and every dollar raised will go to granting a special wish to a patient in need.

The winner will be contacted by Warne and the tickets will be transferred Wednesday morning.

So far The Young Wishmakers of Wisconsin have raised nearly $7,500 that will be donated to making 7-year-old Adelyn's wish come true.

Adelyn is from Milwaukee and battling acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. According to Make-A-Wish, she loves to play games on her iPad, jumping on the trampoline and going to the beach, among other things. She wishes to have a camper later this summer.

"So we’re going be able to raise the funds to grant this wish for her later this summer, which is a blessing in and of itself. We’re very grateful to have the opportunity and support of so many people to make this happen," said Warne.

The group plans to hopefully host another ticket raffle for a wish kid if the Bucks make it to another home game.

CLICK HERE to enter the raffle.

