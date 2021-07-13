Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Troubled Caribbean refinery seeks bankruptcy as lenders balk at injecting more cash

By Laura Sanicola Tim Mclaughlin
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uRRa3_0auuFasy00
Installations of the Limetree Bay petroleum refinery are seen in St Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

July 12 (Reuters) - The owners of Limetree Bay, a refinery on the U.S. Virgin Islands that was once the largest in the Western Hemisphere, filed for bankruptcy on Monday after lenders balked at putting new cash into a project dogged by environmental violations, cost overruns and regulatory troubles.

The St. Croix refinery overhaul was the most expensive effort in nearly a decade to expand refining capacity in the hemisphere. Investors plunged more than $4 billion into the project, aimed at taking advantage of its prime location along shipping routes in the Caribbean. The plan fizzled after construction delays and the COVID-19 pandemic, which slashed demand for fuel worldwide.

The refinery finally restarted in February - only to shut three months later when Limetree Bay ran afoul of U.S. environmental regulators who ordered it shut after a series of fires and noxious gas releases.

"Severe financial and regulatory constraints have left us no choice but to pursue this path, after careful consideration of all alternatives," Jeff Rinker, Limetree Bay's chief executive, said of the bankruptcy filing in a statement.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in May ordered the plant to shut temporarily after the gas releases contaminated local drinking water, shut a school and led residents to complain of breathing problems and foul odors.

The EPA order, and subsequent investigations by U.S. officials, made investors wary of investing the additional money needed to get the refinery restarted, the company said in court filings.

Late on Monday, Limetree and its debtors requested court approval to obtain up to $25 million in so-called debtor-in-possession financing. This would allow the parties to immediately borrow $5.5 million, with approval for rest of the amount at subsequent hearings.

More recently, lenders objected to the plant's call for new cash to complete the project, according to the head of EIG Global Energy Partners, the Washington-based private equity firm that leads the largest investor group.

"EIG supports the company's efforts to secure funding," EIG Chairman Blair Thomas said in a statement, adding "to date the senior lenders have objected" to those efforts. The firm and its partners became "the reluctant owners" earlier this year when its original sponsor withdrew, he said.

Westbourne Capital, an Australian debt investor that provided a $700 million term loan, holds the senior-most debt in the project and could decide the plant's fate, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified. Westbourne did not reply to requests for comment.

In the absence of any interim funding, Limetree's refinery operations are forecast to burn through nearly $7 million over the next three weeks. The refinery only had about $3.5 million in cash on hand when it filed its Chapter 11 petition.

ONCE A TOP REFINERY

Limetree Bay, formerly known as Hovensa, was idled in 2012, and filed for bankruptcy three years later. At one point, its roughly 600,000-barrel-per-day capacity made it the largest in the Western Hemisphere. It restarted in February with the aim of producing as much as 210,000 barrels of fuel a day.

It was acquired in 2016 by Arclight Capital Partners and Freepoint Commodities which collected up to $3.5 billion in equity for the project, people familiar with the matter said.

The plant employed roughly 400 people, most of whom were required to be U.S. Virgin Island residents. The office of USVI Governor Albert Bryan Jr. did not respond to a request for comment.

Investors had hoped to profit from an international clean-air marine fuel mandate known as IMO 2020 but the restart of the 210,000-barrel-per-day facility quickly attracted complaints from residents. Reuters also reported the facility was also not monitoring for sulfur dioxide as required by law. read more

After the EPA ordered the refinery to shut for at least 60 days, the company's investors started to doubt whether the refinery could restart, said Mark Shapiro, the chief restructuring officer, in a late Monday court filing.

Court filings on Monday showed that former Bear Stearns senior managing director Steven Pully was named to negotiate with "multiple potential lenders" for urgently needed financing that would allow the plant to operate in bankruptcy. The filings did not say whether Limetree Bay had obtained any commitments.

The project had liabilities of between $500 million and $1 billion and assets valued at $1 billion to $10 billion, according to the filings in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Houston.

Among the top 30 unpaid suppliers owed more than $150 million was oil producer BP (BP.L) and construction and equipment providers Universal Plant Services, Elite Turnaround Specialists and Excel Construction.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
181K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Refinery#Caribbean#Bp#Westbourne Capital#Australian#Arclight Capital Partners#Freepoint Commodities#Usvi#Bear Stearns#U S Bankruptcy Court#Bp#Universal Plant Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
EPA
Related
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Gas Project Developer Courts Investors with YouTube

(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas tycoon Charif Souki says the retail investors he aims to reach with a series of YouTube videos are “extremely important and extremely sophisticated.”. Souki, the chairman and founder of Tellurian Inc., said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Wednesday that the company realized in March of...
Athens, TNdailypostathenian.com

Athens seeks D.A. assistance in Purdue Pharma bankruptcy

The City of Athens is preparing for any potential payout resulting from the bankruptcy of opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma. The company, which makes the drug OxyContin, appears to be headed towards a settlement in its bankruptcy case. According to reporting from the Associated Press, Purdue sought bankruptcy protection in 2019...
NFLPosted by
Reuters

FOCUS-Investors balk as bankrupt St. Croix refinery needs $1 bln to be viable

July 15 (Reuters) - The Limetree Bay refinery, which landed in U.S. bankruptcy court on Monday, needs at least $1 billion to finish a massive overhaul to continue as a viable operation, according to bankers, lawyers and restructuring specialists involved in the case, stacking the odds against the Caribbean facility resuming operations.
Energy Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

Limetree Bay refinery's light bankruptcy financing raises concerns

A U.S. bankruptcy judge raised concerns that Limetree Bay refinery on the Virgin Islands may not have enough money to get through the early days of its Chapter 11 restructuring. "I'm very worried it's not enough money," Chief United States Bankruptcy Judge David R. Jones said during a hearing on...
POTUSWashington Post

Virgin Islands refinery files for bankruptcy

A problem-plagued refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands that spewed pollution several times this year filed for bankruptcy in federal court this week, as activists widened their investigation of the operation’s impact on residents. In a statement Monday evening, Limetree Bay Refining officials said they had filed for Chapter 11...
POTUSWashington Post

St. Croix refinery files for bankruptcy amid mounting complaints from residents

A problem-plagued refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands that spewed pollution several times this year filed for bankruptcy in federal court this week, as activists widened their investigation of the operation’s impact on local residents. In a statement Monday evening, Limetree Bay Refining officials said they had filed for Chapter...
Chalmette, LAthestbernardvoice.com

PBF Energy Seeking ITEP for Chalmette Refinery Project

A possible project that would turn an out of commission “hydrocracker unit” into a renewable diesel production unit at the Chalmette Refinery is undergoing a viability examination by the refinery’s parent company PBF Energy. As part of the examination process, PBF Energy is pursuing Louisiana’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax...
Marketswibqam.com

Analysis: Digital rivals? Central bank e-cash plans prompt lenders to wade in

LONDON (Reuters) – As central banks dabble with digital currencies, commercial lenders are ramping up efforts to influence policy and technical plans, according to more than half a dozen industry executives and public filings. Worried that the explosion in cryptocurrencies could weaken their grasp on the economy, monetary policymakers from...
Industrymining.com

Brazil prosecutors target final Samarco dam settlement this year

A final settlement between Brazilian authorities and the Samarco iron-ore venture can be reached this year, bringing legal certainty to owners Vale and BHP six years after a devastating tailings dam collapse. That’s according to federal prosecutor Carlos Bruno Ferreira da Silva, who said in an interview that the final...
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Because Fracking Wasn't Already Toxic Enough, the Oil and Gas Industry Decided to Add 'Forever Chemicals' to the Mix

A fresh hazard has been uncovered in the oil and gas industry: For the past decade, the Environmental Protection Agency has knowingly allowed oil companies to use chemicals that could break down into PFAS — a class of highly toxic, long-lasting compounds also known as “forever chemicals,” which have been linked to cancers, birth defects, and other serious health problems, a new report has found.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

NextEra profit rises on growing power investments

(Reuters) -NextEra Energy Inc on Friday reported a quarterly adjusted profit that slighty exceeded Wall Street forecasts thanks to growing investments in new power infrastructure by its Florida utilities and energy development arm. The company, which has expanded aggressively into wind and solar power over the last decade, has experienced...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Stellantis signs 12 bln euro credit facility with 29 banks

MILAN, July 23 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis said on Friday it had signed a 12 billion euro ($14 billion) revolving credit facility with a group of 29 banks, “available for use in general corporate purposes”. The facility is made up of two tranches worth 6 billion euros each, with three-...
Trafficrigzone.com

Natural Gas Supply Concerns Mount

(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas futures soared to $4 per million British thermal units in the U.S. for the first time since December 2018 as summer heat intensified concerns about tight supplies later this year. Gas for August delivery settled at $4.003, the highest closing price in 31 months. The premium...

Comments / 1

Community Policy