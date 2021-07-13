Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Unity Foundation speaker to talk about stepping outside your comfort zone

By Editorials
Echo Press
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndre Mooney, a theology professor, pastor, and pickleball coach will speak at the Unity Foundation's Faith @ Work Lunch from noon-1 p.m. Friday, July 16, at the Broadway Ballroom. His topic is stepping outside your comfort zone. Mooney teaches at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona, and also serves in...

www.echopress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comfort Zone#Grand Canyon University#Unity Foundation#Pickleball#The Unity Foundation#Faith#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Ojibwe Nation#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
River Forest, ILWest Cook News

OAK PARK-RIVER FOREST CHAMBER OF COMMERCE: Unity Temple Restoration Foundation introduces new digital membership card program

Oak Part-River Forest Chamber of Commerce issued the following announcement on July 6. Beginning July 1, Unity Temple Restoration Foundation (UTRF) members can enjoy digital membership cards in place of traditional printed cards. “UTRF is excited to offer this feature to its members,” said UTRF Executive Director, Heidi Ruehle. “While...
WOOD

Ways to get creative and step outside of the box with your Goodwill clothing finds!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) -When you’re shopping for clothes, you usually walk into a store with a specific department in mind. Today we’re going to challenge that with our Thrift Expert, Jill Wallace with Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids. >>>Take a look!. For more information, visit GoodwillGR.org. Sponsored by Goodwill...
Herald-Dispatch

Pageants are now Hurricane resident's 'comfort zone'

When Hurricane celebrated Independence Day earlier this month with its annual parade, Katie Riedel was happily situated in her comfort zone. No, it wasn’t on her comfy couch at home. It wasn’t even in a camp chair lining the side of Main Street. Her comfort zone was in the back...
Advocacypatientdaily.com

Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Launches Patient Speakers' Bureau

Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research issued the following announcement on July 15. The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR), the leading international nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for sarcoidosis patients, is proud to announce the formation of their new Patient Speakers' Bureau. This bureau consists of 14 experienced and trained sarcoidosis patient advocates who will share their personal stories to advocate for FSR and raise awareness for sarcoidosis. Members of the FSR Speakers' Bureau underwent a full training program with Living Proof Advocacy, an organization that provides coaching, consulting services and coaching certifications, in order to utilize their skills to speak on a range of topics related to sarcoidosis. The training program was sponsored by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals. FSR's Speaker Bureau members have been featured in national publications, on national television programs, have served as panelists and keynotes at national conferences, and have shared their stories with federal and local legislators.
The Chronicle of Higher Education

Teaching: When Your Department Talks About Teaching

I describe the teaching debrief one department ran when its normal ways of discussing teaching were ruled out by the pandemic. I surface a story from a few years back on the movement to see students as people first. I share some recent articles about teaching you may have missed.
Fox 59

Talking to your teens about risky behavior

INDIANAPOLIS — As kids head back to school, now is the time to have an honest discussion with teens about drugs and alcohol. Doctor Louis Profeta an emergency room physician shares advice on how parents can approach the topics.
Family Relationshipsartofhealthyliving.com

5 Ways To Talk To Your Family About Ableism

Children don’t always act delicately when confronted with a new situation or something they’re unfamiliar with. You can remedy this reaction by preparing them ahead of time and teaching them things they may not have been knowledgeable about, such as the different disabilities people may have. By guiding your child...
kentlive.news

Pharmacies to have 'comfort zones' for people feeling overwhelmed after July 19

England captain and mental health advocate Terry Butcher is backing a campaign to support people suffering from social anxiety. New research out this week reveals that 1 in 5 Brits (20%) are concerned about emerging back into the world after Freedom Day. In response to the findings Well Pharmacy is...
bridalmusings.com

Real Talk: Are Constant Questions About Your Wedding Driving You Mad?

You’ve been engaged for all of 90 seconds and it starts. “When’s the big date?” “Can I bring my new boyfriend to your wedding?” “Can I bring my kids?” “Where are you registered?” “What should my mom wear?”. The questions. The never-ending questions. It’s amazing to me how many questions...
Healthwellbeingmagazine.com

Finding Your Chill Zone

These days we read about investing in your emotional, physical, mental and spiritual wellness. Key to wellness is the ability to become relaxed. For some people relaxing is easier said than done. Are you finding it difficult to relax? Perhaps you are overwhelmed by all the relaxation advice? Or you may be fed up listening to people talking about it? Maybe you have tried so hard to chill out that your head hurts more than ever.
Ogema, MNEcho Press

Tiny Ogema, Minn., comes alive as more than 500 show up for family reunion

And not just because of their personalities: Hundreds came from across the country for a big family reunion, and they wore color-coded T-shirts, the better to sort each other out. There were Teikens and Rellers and Hobans, aplenty, as well as Jaskens, St. Germain-Lohmans, McArthurs and Trujillos, among others. They...
am630theword.com

How to Talk about Faith with Your Teens as You Watch the Olympics

Editor's Note: Pre-Order 3 Big Questions That Change Every Teenager, co-authored by the writer of this article, from the Fuller Youth Institute. It comes out August 3, 2021. Despite all odds, the 2020 Olympic Games are happening now in Tokyo. The irony of the “2020” Games taking place in 2021...
WTHI

How to talk to your children about tragedies

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The community is still mourning the loss of Detective Greg Ferency. After the shooting, many people are talking about grief and violence. Parents are having tough conversations to explain to their children what happened. News 10 reached out to an expert at the Hamilton Center. And a mom who had to have one of those conversations. They both say it's a necessary talk to have with children.
coachellavalleyweekly.com

Expanding Your Comfort Zone

“[As we step into the new era] our freedom will grow exponentially because we begin to remember that nothing happens to us, things happen by us as a product of choice.” Shifting Into a Creator Mentality, Blogpost, www.ihsunity.com. You have probably heard the phrase, “your perception is your reality” at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy