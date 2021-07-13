Unity Foundation speaker to talk about stepping outside your comfort zone

Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research issued the following announcement on July 15. The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR), the leading international nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for sarcoidosis patients, is proud to announce the formation of their new Patient Speakers' Bureau. This bureau consists of 14 experienced and trained sarcoidosis patient advocates who will share their personal stories to advocate for FSR and raise awareness for sarcoidosis. Members of the FSR Speakers' Bureau underwent a full training program with Living Proof Advocacy, an organization that provides coaching, consulting services and coaching certifications, in order to utilize their skills to speak on a range of topics related to sarcoidosis. The training program was sponsored by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals. FSR's Speaker Bureau members have been featured in national publications, on national television programs, have served as panelists and keynotes at national conferences, and have shared their stories with federal and local legislators.