Woodland Park, CO

Woodland Park Police: man in hospital after flipping car during chase

By KRDO News
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v1Dzz_0auuFWIw00

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The suspect in a high-speed chase in Woodland Park is recovering in the hospital.

On Saturday, July 10, Woodland Park police responded to reports that a man was trying to pawn stolen items at Woodland Park Pawn and Loan.

Once officers arrived at the scene, the suspect fled in a vehicle. During the chase, according to WPPD, the man ended up rolling his vehicle. He was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains recovering from injuries he sustained from the crash.

Police say the man faces pending charges. However, WPPD says they can't release further information because this is an ongoing investigation.

The post Woodland Park Police: man in hospital after flipping car during chase appeared first on KRDO .

