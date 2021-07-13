Dangerous Person Wanted in Jacksonville Captured in Florida

July 12, 2021

Jim Evancho

Wanted in Jacksonville, Tristan Taylor Hensley has been arrested in Hernando County, Florida and now faces additional charges in that state. The Calhoun County Journal reported that Hensley was wanted for the serious stabbing attack against another person. When Jacksonville Police secured enough evidence to arrest Hensley he went on the run and the US Marshalls Service was requested to help locate this dangerous person.

On July 10, 2021 Hensley was arrested on numerous charges in Florida after committing a violent attack against an elderly person in Hernando County. When Hensley was finally captured by deputies of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office he was booked into the Hernando County Jail and faces charges that include Vehicle Theft, Grand Theft of Motor Vehicle, Fleeing/Attempting to Elude Police, Fleeing with Disregard of Safety to Persons or Property, Hit and Run, Fail to Stop/Remain at Crash involving Serious Bodily Injury, Resisting an Officer Without Violence, Robbery, Carjacking with Firearm or Weapon, Battery on Person 65 Years of Age or Older, Aggravated Battery, Cause Bodily Harm or Disability. At this time he has a bond of $26,000 for some charges, there is no bond for the Robbery, Battery on Person 65 Years of Age or Older, and Aggravated Battery.

Per the Facebook post issued by the Jacksonville Police Department “Hensley was charged with several crimes in Hernando County so he will have to answer to those charges in the State of Florida before he will be extradited back to Alabama to stand for the charges he has here”.