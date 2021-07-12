Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Texas House Democrats Invoke the ‘Nuclear Option,' Fleeing to D.C. to Stall Voting Restrictions

By Sanya Mansoor
Posted by 
TIME
TIME
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38yWj5_0auuFUXU00

More than 50 Texas House Democrats fled the state and headed on two planes to Washington, D.C., on Monday to stall the passage of two controversial GOP-backed bills that would restrict access to voting across the state.

Texas House Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, one of the organizers of the trip, told TIME in a phone call shortly before the Democratic lawmakers’ flight that the group was heading to the capital to call on Congress “with courage and conviction” to ask the Senate to protect voting rights and pass the For The People Act.

By fleeing the state—and risking arrest—Texas House Democrats are denying their Republican colleagues the quorum needed to vote on the bills during a special session of the state legislature that is underway. It’s a temporary fix, Fischer admits, but he says they are trying to send a bigger message. “We are holding the line here in Texas,” he says. “If Republicans are silencing our voices here, they’ll do it anywhere in America and we’re going to stand up to that.”

Texas’ Republican Governor Greg Abbott said Monday that Democrats who left the state Monday would face arrest upon their return. “As soon as they come back in the state of Texas, they will be arrested, they will be cabined inside the Texas Capitol until they get their job done,” Abbott told Austin’s KVUE-TV .

Republicans in Texas’ State House voted Tuesday morning to formalize Abbott’s arrest threat by approving a Call of the House, which enables the Sergeant-at-Arms to compel Democrats to return to the House chamber—even detaining them if necessary. (Texas law enforcement does not have jurisdiction in D.C., however, so the vote will likely only have an impact once lawmakers return home.)

Abbot had said in a statement earlier on Monday that Democrats’ actions “inflicts harm on the Texans who elected them to serve.”

“As they fly across the country on cushy private planes, they leave undone issues that can help their districts and our state,” Abbott said.

On Tuesday, Texas House Democrats joined two of the states’ Democratic representatives in Congress—Lloyd Doggett and Marc Veasey—for a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol. “(Republicans) wouldn’t be doing this if they didn’t think it would have a negative outcome, particularly on Brown and Black voters in the state of Texas and in the other states that are doing similar style legislation,” Veasey said.

In late May, a group ofTexas House Democrats staged a walkout from the State Capitol to break quorum and prevent the passage of voting restrictions hours before the end of the legislature’s regular session. Abbott has since called a 30-day special session, which began last week, to revive efforts to pass the voting bills, among others. Texas Democrats also fled the state in 2003 to break quorum in response to Republican redistricting legislation.

The Texas voting bills would empower partisan poll watchers, ban drive-thru and 24-hour voting as well as mail ballot drop boxes and no longer allow local election officials to send out vote-by-mail applications to voters unless they are explicitly requested. Democrats say they will restrict voting access and disproportionately impact voters of color in the state. Republicans say they are necessary safeguards after widespread claims of fraud during the 2020 election, though no evidence of such fraud has been presented in the state.

Voting experts in Texas argue that while the Democrats’ escape to Washington may be effective in garnering publicity for their opposition to the GOP’s legislation, it may not be a viable long-term strategy. Abbott has the power to keep on calling special sessions, and it’s unclear how long lawmakers will be able to remain apart from their families and jobs outside the legislature.

“This is definitely the nuclear option in approaching this legislation,” says Brandon Rottinghaus, a political science professor at the University of Houston. “Republicans control every level of government and can continue their legislative blitzkrieg after they wear the Democrats down. They can’t stay away forever.”

Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University, says the Democrats’ move is “very polarizing,” and a stunt to portray “Democrats as the saviors of democracy and the Republicans as the dark forces trying to destroy democracy.” For Republicans and their base, standing firm to their position will likely be viewed as “fighting the good fight,” he says.

For Democrats to succeed at stopping or restraining the bills, Jones says public opinion either must turn against Abbott and Texas Republicans or Democrats must obtain some sort of concessions in the legislation.

Texas Democrats’ actions did draw praise from Vice President Kamala Harris, who said during a voting rights meeting that she applauds the lawmakers for “ standing for the rights of all Americans ,” according to CBS News. President Joe Biden is expected to deliver a speech focusing on voting rights tomorrow.

James Slattery, an attorney with the Texas Civil Rights Project, which advocates for voting rights, hopes the Democrats’ move will send a clear message to the President and to lawmakers in Washington who do not support doing away with the filibuster, which could make it easier for Senate Democrats to pass federal voting rights legislation. “There’s a particular message here to Kyrsten Sinema, Joe Manchin, Senate Democrats and President Biden,” he says. “Elected officials in Texas are now literally fleeing the state and avoiding arrest to protect voting rights. Isn’t the most minimal thing that [they] can do is kill the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation?”

During last weekend’s public hearing for the legislation, many members of the public who arrived at 8 a.m. to testify were waiting until late at night and the early hours of the morning to be heard. “That isn’t an accident,” Slattery says. “That is a choice to lard up the agenda of the hearing so that most members of the public who wanted to testify would not be able to stay until they had the opportunity to.”

Voting rights advocates say the legislation being considered in the special session in Texas are largely the same as the bills that failed to pass during the regular session. The bills would “make it even more difficult to vote, especially for senior, disabled, and low-income Texans,” says Anthony Gutierrez, executive director for Common Cause Texas.

In response to Democrats’ earlier walkout from the state legislature in May, Abbott vetoed funding for the state legislature and its staff. A bill to restore that funding is also on this special session’s agenda; if Democrats remain in Washington, many staffers’ salaries remain in the air. While Democrats blame Abbott for creating this funding crisis, Republicans say Democrats bear responsibility.

“These actions put at risk state funding that will deny thousands of hard-working staff members and their families a paycheck, health benefits, and retirement investment so that legislators who broke quorum can flee to Washington D.C. in private jets,” Republican Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan said in a statement on Monday.

Fischer, for his part, is not deterred, nor is he sure when he will return home. “I’ve got the largest suitcase I have in my house and I threw in extra socks and so…,” he said before his plane to Washington took off. “We’ve got 27 days left in the session and I’m prepared to stay out those 27 days.”

Comments / 2

TIME

TIME

32K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Lloyd Doggett
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Marc Veasey
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Dade Phelan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans#House Democrats#Legislature#The Nuclear Option#Gop#Democratic#Senate#Kvue Tv#State House#Texans#Oftexas House#The State Capitol#The University Of Houston#Rice University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Rep. Chip Roy Calls Fellow Republicans Who Voted for Women in Military Draft 'Cowardly'

Rep. Chip Roy of Texas tweeted out the names of the Republican senators who unsuccessfully voted against a proposal that would make women eligible for a military draft on Monday. He also included the names of Republicans who voted "yes" or "not present" on the proposal, which was part of the larger annual defense bill approved by the Senate Armed Services Committee on July 21.
Texas Stateklif.com

Texas House Speaker Calls for Civil Arrest of House Democrat in D.C.

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives is taking action against a Democratic lawmaker who has returned to Washington D.C. as House Democrats continue to break quorum over a Republican-led voting bill. House Speaker Dade Phelan signed a civil arrest warrant this week for State Rep...
Texas StateKXAN

Texas House Democrats urge colleagues in Austin to return to D.C.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some Texas House Democrats in Washington, D.C. are calling on their colleagues — who left the nation’s capitol this week and returned to Austin — to come back and stand in solidarity against GOP-led voter legislation. State Rep. Philip Cortez of San Antonio issued a statement Wednesday...
Texas StateKVIA

6th Texas House Democrat tests positive for Covid in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- One additional Texas House Democrat has now tested positive for Covid-19 while in the nation's capital. Nearly 60 lawmakers are in Washington after fleeing the state to break quorum in the Texas House, in an effort to block GOP-backed election reform bills in the special legislative session. Most of those representatives are staying together in the same hotel.
Texas StateMSNBC

Texas House Democrats plot their next moves in D.C.

Texas House Democrats have now been in Washington, D.C. for six days in order to prevent a quorum in the statehouse and keep Republicans from passing restrictive voting laws back home. But they’re running out of time. Two of these lawmakers join American Voices with Alicia Menendez, to talk about what they expect to gain from their trip to the nation’s capital, and about new reports that several of their colleagues have developed breakthrough covid.July 18, 2021.
Texas StateNew York Post

Texas Senate passes voting bill that caused Democrats to flee state

The Texas state Senate approved a sweeping election reform bill Tuesday night, one day after dozens of House Democrats fled the state to prevent the chamber from taking up the legislation. The state Senate approved the bill on an 18-4 party-line vote. Nine Senate Democrats had joined 51 of their...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

'Quorum Trap': Texas Republicans troll House Democrats to return from D.C.

Texas Republicans are mocking House Democrats who flew to Washington, D.C., in an effort to block a vote on election legislation. State Rep. Briscoe Cain tweeted a photo of a case of Miller Lite underneath a cardboard box labeled “Quorum Trap.” The box is held up with a stick and a hand is reaching for the case of beer.

Comments / 2

Community Policy