AT&T’s most expensive wireless plan finally offers actual unlimited data

By Jacob Siegal
BGR.com
BGR.com
 15 days ago
When it comes to wireless data plans, “unlimited” doesn’t always really mean unlimited . Usually, no matter how much you pay for your plan, the carrier will throttle your data at a certain point. But, in a shocking turn of events, AT&T is breaking with tradition and offering truly unlimited data. On Monday, AT&T revealed that it is revamping its Unlimited Elite plan. The most significant change is that Unlimited Elite subscribers will no longer be throttled based on how much data they use. No matter how much they use their phones, the speeds will stay the same.

The best thing about this upgrade is that it’s free for all current and future subscribers. The Unlimited Elite plan costs $85 per month for one line, and that will still be true after AT&T implements all the big changes. The unlimited data also applies to 5G and 4G LTE, as the plan includes both.

Other perks of AT&T’s Elite Unlimited plan

In addition to unthrottled data, AT&T is also boosting the hotspot data allowance from 30GB to 40GB. Sadly, unlimited hotspot data is still a pipe dream, but that extra 10GB won’t cost you anything. Also, you can now use your unlimited data to watch 4K video on your phone. This should go well with the free subscription to HBO Max that comes with the Unlimited Elite package.

“We listen to our customers, appreciate them and want to make it easy for them to get the most out of their wireless plans. With these Unlimited Elite enhancements, we are making it simple by automatically adding these enhancements for all our Elite customers – they don’t have to do a thing,” said Jennifer Van Buskirk, Senior Vice President of Wireless Marketing, AT&T. “It’s hassle-free for our customers as we continue to add value and simplify the wireless experience.”

