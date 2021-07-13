The Everyday Hunter with Steve Sorenson: Elmer Fudd’s Gun: An Update

Many of us haven't seen our closest friends in over a year-and-a-half, waiting for the pandemic to die down before reuniting with our buddies. As things start to open up though, more and more opportunities are coming up for us to safely meet with our loved ones. The Jackass guys have gone a long time without exchanging their wild shenanigans in person but on Tuesday morning, they officially reunited to share the trailer for the upcoming film Jackass Forever, which marks the latest movie in the franchise.