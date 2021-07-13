Cancel
The Everyday Hunter with Steve Sorenson: Elmer Fudd’s Gun: An Update

By April Colburn
jamestowngazette.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year has passed since authorities seized Elmer Fudd’s double-barreled shotgun. Did he violate some game law in his persistent but futile pursuit of Bugs Bunny, that “wascawwy wabbit”? Has he been tried for some felony, found guilty, and is no longer eligible to own a firearm? Were the laws in his home state of California made restrictive enough to outlaw guns that don’t actually even exist? Was he found to be mentally deficient? (Note: Fudd’s career IS under the Looney Tunes trademark.)

