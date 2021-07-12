Another free-falling Chinese rocket body hit Earth last week
On July 3, another Chinese rocket fell to Earth. But this one landed in the Pacific Ocean with very little splash. The Long March-2F rocket launched June 17 from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. It carried the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and three Chinese astronauts to the country’s new space station. Then, just like its higher-profile predecessor, the Long March-5B, the rocket ran out of fuel after boosting the astronauts into space and began to free-fall back to Earth.americanmilitarynews.com
Comments / 0