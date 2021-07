Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2021 Jul 2;18(13):7096. doi: 10.3390/ijerph18137096. The cost burdens of potentially preventable emergency department visits for pediatric asthma were estimated for Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders, and Whites using Hawai’i statewide 2015-2016 data. The cost burden of the 3234 preventable emergency department visits over the study period was over $1.9 million. Native Hawaiians had the largest proportion (36.5%) of all preventable emergency department visits and accounted for the highest costs for the two years at $709,698. After adjusting for other factors, costs for preventable pediatric-asthma-related emergency department visits differed significantly by age, insurance provider, and island of residency. Reducing potentially preventable emergency department visits would not only improve health disparities among Native Hawaiians compared to other racial or ethnic populations in Hawai’i, but could also generate cost savings for public and private insurance payers.