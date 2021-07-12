Where to Watch ‘The French Dispatch’
Allons-y! The first reviews for Wes Anderson‘s star-studded The French Dispatch are in, and the results are looking pretty enticing. The comedy from the director of Rushmore and The Royal Tenenbaums debuted at the Cannes Film Festival today, and early reactions are glowing: “a delectable tribute to journalism,” wrote one viewer on Twitter, saying the film “packs so many intricate and eccentric details into the milieu of ennui-sur-blasé that it’s almost overwhelming (not in a bad way).” If you’re itching to see what all the fuss is about, you’re not alone! We can help you figure out where to watch The French Dispatch.decider.com
