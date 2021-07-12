Cancel
Where to Watch ‘The French Dispatch’

By Fletcher Peters
Decider
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllons-y! The first reviews for Wes Anderson‘s star-studded The French Dispatch are in, and the results are looking pretty enticing. The comedy from the director of Rushmore and The Royal Tenenbaums debuted at the Cannes Film Festival today, and early reactions are glowing: “a delectable tribute to journalism,” wrote one viewer on Twitter, saying the film “packs so many intricate and eccentric details into the milieu of ennui-sur-blasé that it’s almost overwhelming (not in a bad way).” If you’re itching to see what all the fuss is about, you’re not alone! We can help you figure out where to watch The French Dispatch.

MoviesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ on Netflix, an Overstylized Action-Comedy That Wields Irony Like a Cudgel

Netflix action-comedy Gunpowder Milkshake assembles enough raw talent for two or three movies. Karen Gillan — vaguely recognizable as Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, more so as part of the ensemble in the two recent Jumanji films — headlines as a deadly assassin just like her mother, played by scorching Game of Thrones matriarch Lena Headey. Director Navot Papushado also ropes in Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh and Carla Gugino as a trio of eyebrow-raising badasses, and Paul Giamatti as a mob guy of some import. As always, the question is whether Papushado can stir all this star power into a delicious cinematic stew.
MoviesScreendaily

Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ lands on Screen’s Cannes jury grid

Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and Kirill Serebrennikov’s Petrov’s Flu both received middling average scores on Screen’s 2021 Cannes jury grid, with more than half of the competition titles now seen by critics. Six of our ten critics awarded Anderson’s latest a score of two (average), with it receiving a...
MoviesCollider

The French Dispatch Review: The Most Wes Anderson Movie to Ever Wes Anderson | Cannes 2021

There is no denying that Wes Anderson is one of the most easily recognizable directors working today, to the point where his spoofs can be recognized even by casual moviegoers. For his The French Dispatch, Anderson looks to the printing press with nostalgia goggles on, specifically for magazines like The New Yorker, to create his most iconic and Wes Anderson-like movie to date.
MoviesMUBI

Cannes Dispatch: Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car,” Hansen-Løve’s “Bergman Island,” Anderson’s “The French Dispatch”

I like to think the euphoric standing ovation Ryûsuke Hamaguchi received after the Cannes premiere of his Drive My Car makes up for the one he never got for Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy, unveiled last February at the online-only Berlinale. In the space of five months, the Japanese director has delivered two luminous gems, and his latest is the second adaptation of a Haruki Murakami text to be unveiled in the official competition since Lee Chang-dong’s Burning in 2018. It is based on Murakami’s novella of the same name (available in the English-speaking world in the short stories collection Men Without Women). In it, a theatre actor and director agrees to helm a production of Anton Chekhov’s play Uncle Vanya at a festival in Hiroshima, all while struggling to overcome the death of his wife, who passed away two years prior.
MoviesGamespot

Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch Gets Revolutionary First Clip

The first clip from The French Dispatch has been released. The cast of the new film from Wes Anderson includes Timothée Chalamet, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray, and Tilda Swinton, and it releases on October 16. The title of the film refers to an American magazine operating out of a French...
MoviesCNET

HBO Max: The 10 best movies to see this week

This week on HBO Max, you can catch Tom & Jerry (2021), a live-action/computer animated comedy based on the classic cartoon characters. It returns to the streamer after its one-month premiere period earlier this year. While it was met with perhaps unsurprisingly disappointed reviews, the handful of action scenes with the titular duo are fittingly the film's best moments. Just try to ignore the cringier scenes with humans involved. Tom & Jerry arrives on Thursday.
Movies/Film

‘The French Dispatch’ Clip: Frances McDormand and Timothée Chalamet Share Bathroom Time

You may have heard that Film Twitter’s favorite Patron of Quirk, Wes Anderson, is back with a new film this year called The French Dispatch, a return to live action after taking a brief detour with 2018’s animated Isle of Dogs. Reviews out of the Cannes Film Festival have ratcheted up anticipation even higher, praising the distinctive auteur’s typically earnest approach, ambitious style, and masterful grasp of tone.
MoviesMovieMaker

French Dispatch Shines; Borat vs. Cannabis; Grasping Ted Lasso

Understanding Emmy magnet Ted Lasso; Sacha Baron Cohen explains in a lawsuit that he is not a cannabis fan; Wes Anderson’s long-delayed The French Dispatch makes a shimmery Cannes debut. Plus: We have a winner for our Indiana Jones contest, and there’s a film fest in cowboy paradise. But First:...
Venice, FLPosted by
WOKV

‘Spencer,’ ‘The Last Duel' set for Venice Film Festival

The Venice International Film Festival unveiled a starry lineup of world premieres for September — including Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer,” starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, and Ridley Scott’s medieval drama “The Last Duel,” featuring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Adam Driver. The oldest film festival in the world is kicking...
Moviesmoviehole.net

Brody reunites with Anderson for French Dispatch‘s director’s next

Adrien Brody and Wes Anderson are set to reunite on the “Great Budapest Hotel” filmmaker’s latest, which is expected to shoot in Spain. Anderson alums Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton are also aboard the film, based on an Anderson-penned script. Brody appears in Anderson’s latest film, “The French Dispatch” which...
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Cannes Report Day 8: Oliver Stone Says Hollywood Won’t Back JFK Doc, ‘French Dispatch’ Wows

Check out TheWrap’s digital Cannes magazine issue here. You can find all of TheWrap’s Cannes coverage here. Oliver Stone headed to the Cannes Film Festival this week 30 years after the release of his dramatic saga “JFK,” this time with a documentary about the John F. Kennedy assassination murder that aims to get more answers about the 1963 event. But Stone, who was last in the official selection at Cannes with his 2010 sequel “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps,” returned to the festival in a combative mood.
MoviesDecider

Where to Watch Nicolas Cage’s ‘Pig’

No, Nicolas Cage‘s new movie isn’t akin to Charlotte’s Web, nor is it really all that much like Babe. The flick may be about a pig — it’s literally just called Pig — but the stakes are much, much higher. The film, which is notably rated R, is more of a horror-thriller than it is a friendly animal film, but that won’t stop us — or you — from watching. If you’re wondering when the new release will hit a streaming service near you, we can help.

