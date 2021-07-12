Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

The Jewelry Everyone is Talking About at Cannes

By Jill Newman
townandcountrymag.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year-long hiatus, celebrities returned to the Cannes Film Festival, and they were ready to party—and what’s a party without fabulous jewels? This year the buzz was all about the glamorous and surprisingly daring jewelry worn on the red carpet. One of the unexpected looks came from Maggie Gyllenhaal, a juror at this year’s festival who is known for her expressive style. She opted to wear a single huge Chopard diamond hoop earring high on her ear, with a matching 43-carat diamond necklace. Jessica Chastain also appeared in a Chopard necklace, which was set with more than 100 carats of ruby hearts, along with a big heart-shaped ruby ring, and Bella Hadid turned heads in the jeweler’s mega pear-shaped diamond earrings and several big diamond and ruby rings—because more is more.

www.townandcountrymag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marion Cotillard
Person
Mélanie Laurent
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Colin Firth
Person
Caroline Scheufele
Person
Tahar Rahim
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Paz Vega
Person
Jessie Buckley
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Clara Luciani
Person
Malcom X
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Jewelry#Jewelry Design#Gold Jewelry#Cannes Chopard#Tahitian#British#Irish#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Jodie Foster stuns in an elegant white dress as she hits the red carpet with wife Alexandra Hedison at the Annette premiere at the Cannes Film Festival

Jodie Foster exuded elegance as she hit the star-studded red carpet for the Annette premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. The actress, 58, looked incredible in a figure-hugging white dress which boasted silver embellishments and a stylish slit at the back. Joining the star was her wife Alexandra...
MoviesPosted by
Reuters

Jane Campion, Kristen Stewart's turn as Diana headline Venice film fest

MILAN (Reuters) - Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog”, Pedro Almodovar’s “Parallel Mothers” and Kristen Stewart’s turn as Princess Diana in “Spencer” are among the titles vying for the top prize at this year’s Venice film festival, which runs Sept. 1-11. The world’s oldest film festival, regarded as a showcase for Oscar contenders as awards season approaches, hopes to welcome back Hollywood celebrities this year after a scaled-down 2020 edition.
CelebritiesABC News

Julia Roberts' daughter dazzles at her Cannes red carpet debut

Julia Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Hazel Moder, made her Cannes red carpet debut at the 2021 film festival alongside her father, Daniel Moder. The father-daughter pair stepped out at the premiere of "Flag Day," for which Moder served as the cinematographer. For the red-carpet occasion, Hazel donned a pale yellow, button-up lace dress while Moder wore a tuxedo.
Venice, FLPosted by
WOKV

‘Spencer,’ ‘The Last Duel' set for Venice Film Festival

The Venice International Film Festival unveiled a starry lineup of world premieres for September — including Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer,” starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, and Ridley Scott’s medieval drama “The Last Duel,” featuring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Adam Driver. The oldest film festival in the world is kicking...
Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

Talk About French Girl Cool! Here’s A Peek Into Bella Hadid’s Cannes/Couture Week Wardrobe

’Twas an eventful trip to France for our beloved Bella! Beginning with her red carpet debut in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier number, bejeweled in Chopard (not to mention the ensuing gilded Schiaparelli lungs) and ending the trip with a boyfriend tease while dressed in a coordinating Burberry set, the model made her French sabbatical one for the fashion books.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
whowhatwear

Charlize Theron Wore the Under-$200 Baggy Jeans That I'm Buying ASAP

By now you've probably noticed that baggy jeans are a favorite of celebrities like Sophie Turner, Dua Lipa, Irina Shayk, and Katie Holmes. They've all been trading in skinny jeans in favor of loose-fitting, laidback styles, which were also popular on the spring/summer 2021 runways. Now, Charlize Theron is the latest to throw her hat in the ring and support the slouchy trend.
MakeupPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Yara Shahidi, Hailey Bieber, and More

From pre-game selfies to bauble-bedecked manicures, this week's best beauty Instagrams felt particularly joyful. Simone Biles took a break from the leotards and topknots that will define the Tokyo Olympic Games to snag a fresh-faced photo, while Megan Thee Stallion turned the camera on her saccharine nails, colorful claws adorned in branded emblems and sweet treats. Hailey Bieber echoed the whimsical approach, ditching the classic black cat-eye in favor of a holographic cut-out supplemented by shimmering shadow and glossed lips.
Musicbrides.com

The Golden Globe-nominee accessorized her gowns with grillz.

Surprise! Issa Rae tied the knot over the weekend to longtime beau Louis Diame in a scenic ceremony on the French Rivera. The wedding came two years after the Insecure star first flashed her engagement ring on the April 2019 cover of Essence. Shortly after, her fellow cast-mates Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis, who were also in France for the festivities, confirmed the news on the red carpet for the 2019 NAACP Image Awards.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Who Is Bradley Cooper Dating Now?

Bradley Cooper’s ex and mother of his child, Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, recently made her new relationship with Kanye West public. This is the first time since her split from Cooper that the model has been romantically connected to someone new. With his ex moving on, it begs the question: Who is Cooper dating now?
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Julia Roberts’ 16-year-old daughter surprised everyone with her Cannes appearance

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman, Will Smith Y Cindy Crawford are some of the celebrities whose children followed in their footsteps and they rose to fame in different artistic branches. To that list can be added Julia Roberts Y Danny Moder because her 16-year-old daughter, Hazel, surprised everyone with his appearance on the red carpet of Cannes. Is a celebrity coming?
Justin, TXElle

Hailey Bieber Wore a Velvet Dress With Two Thigh-High Leg Slits for Justin’s Art Gallery Auction

Justin and Hailey Bieber dressed up more last night for Justin's art gallery auction than they did when they met the French president. The Biebers were photographed wearing matching black evening ensembles. Justin wore a black-tie suit while Hailey complemented him in a black velvet Alessandra Rich gown with two thigh-high leg slits adorned in sheer lace. Justin was all over Hailey as they left the venue:

Comments / 0

Community Policy