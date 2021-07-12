The Jewelry Everyone is Talking About at Cannes

After a year-long hiatus, celebrities returned to the Cannes Film Festival, and they were ready to party—and what’s a party without fabulous jewels? This year the buzz was all about the glamorous and surprisingly daring jewelry worn on the red carpet. One of the unexpected looks came from Maggie Gyllenhaal, a juror at this year’s festival who is known for her expressive style. She opted to wear a single huge Chopard diamond hoop earring high on her ear, with a matching 43-carat diamond necklace. Jessica Chastain also appeared in a Chopard necklace, which was set with more than 100 carats of ruby hearts, along with a big heart-shaped ruby ring, and Bella Hadid turned heads in the jeweler’s mega pear-shaped diamond earrings and several big diamond and ruby rings—because more is more.