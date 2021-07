Today, Tripadvisor announced the winners of its 2021 Travelers’ Choice “Best of the Best” Restaurants awards, with five new categories of must-visit restaurants no matter where you are or what you crave, based on traveler reviews of people who have dined there before. From favorite Fine Dining establishments for the more discerning taste buds and the Best Brunch Spots to fill up on avo toast and mimosas, to the Hottest New Restaurants and Best Vegan Spots serving up some of the tastiest plant-based grub. These award-winning Tripadvisor restaurants have something to suit every type of palate.