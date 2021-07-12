Cancel
Laurens County, SC

Hickory Tavern man arrested after animals found in deplorable conditions

By STAFF REPORT
golaurens.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hickory Tavern man was arrested on Friday after multiple dogs were found in deplorable conditions. Laurens County Animal Control deputies responded to Kennedy Road in Hickory Tavern on Friday, July 9 in reference to conducting a welfare check on dogs located at that residence. Upon arrival, the home was extremely overgrown with brush and there were various items of trash and debris scattered throughout.

www.golaurens.com

