Moving to London was always going to be exciting. This has never been more true than when it comes to eating out. The options, the range, the quality: in my opinion, London has it all.Japanese food, however, has always proven to be a sore spot. Back in New Zealand, sushi is as prolific for a lunchtime meal as a sandwich – if not more so. St Pierre’s (a “fast food” sushi spot) is our iteration of Pret A Manger. Ask any Kiwi (or, at least, any city-dweller) and one of their favourite local restaurants is no doubt a Japanese spot.England...