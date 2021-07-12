Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Mobile Trainers – Personal Training Delivered to Your Doorstep

By Tyler Hollis
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn avid fitness enthusiast for the past 20 years, Chad began his career in aerospace engineering. His first job was Inner Planet Mission Design at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, where he performed trajectory and orbit design for future NASA missions. After spending a few years with NASA, Chad decided to pursue his MBA at Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Business, which landed him working for Apple in Silicon Valley. However, after just a few short months with Apple, he decided to purchase a small steel distributor in Houston, TX. As CEO, he grew the company tremendously, landing on Houston Business Journal’s “10 Fastest Growing Companies in Houston” list two years in a row. This company was eventually purchased by the world’s 6th largest industrial distributor, allowing him to finally pursue a true passion: fitness.

www.arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Trainers#Personal Training#Fitness Training#Mobile Trainers#Jet Propulsion Laboratory#Northwestern#Operations#Southwestern University#Lifetime Fitness#Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Apple
News Break
Health
News Break
NASA
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
HealthThrive Global

Daniel Cidon of NextGate: “Delivering a mobile-first healthcare experience”

Delivering a mobile-first healthcare experience — Patients are increasingly expecting a smooth, easy, consent-driven experience with their healthcare providers that rivals what they can do in other aspects of their lives. One-click shopping, location-based services, and automatic account recognition are the norm in the consumer world, creating frustration among patients who wonder why healthcare seems so far away from catching up. Healthcare’s current slow, often frustrating, paper-based world has collided with the consumer’s digital reality.
San Clemente, CAsanclementetimes.com

Fitness Is the Cure: Personal Trainer Med Tabar Turned Pandemic Woes into a New Business

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
WorkoutsPosted by
The Associated Press

Beachbody Super Trainer & Celebrity Fitness Trainer Amoila Cesar Debuts New Training Program, “645,” Inspired by His Proven Methods With Top Pro Athletes

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2021-- He has trained Grammy winning rap artist 2 Chainz, NBA all-star Julius Randle, and actor/celebrity Jack Osbourne, and now Beachbody Super Trainer Amoila Cesar is re-defining high-performance in-home fitness with an all-new program from Beachbody On Demand (BOD) called “645.”. This press release features...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Elona Mobile: Best skills to learn and train as a beginner

Elona Mobile is an outlandish roguelike adventure game released for mobile, mostly due to the odd mix of different elements you wouldn’t expect an RPG to present itself with. The game fits inside an unusual category, which is what separates it from any other RPG game. From the start of the game, you’ll be left alone, with few guides on what to do and raise for your journey. Therefore, we’ve listed the best skills you can pick up in Elona Mobile or upgrade the moment you’re welcomed into the fantastical lands of North Tyris.
Workoutswomensrunning.com

Run College: Optimize Your Stride Performance Workouts – Hip Drive

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Editor’s Note: This article is part of our Run College “Optimize Your Stride” course, available exclusively to Outside+ members. You can read more about the course and its offerings here. Already a member? Register for the course here.
Technologyptproductsonline.com

Kaia Health Computer Vision Technology vs Physical Therapists: Who Wins?

A new clinical study published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Medical Internet Research demonstrates that the computer vision technology from Kaia Health is as accurate as a physical therapist in suggesting exercise corrections, according to a media release from Kaia Health. The digital musculoskeletal (MSK) platform is already included in...
Fitnessfitnessgizmos.com

Nexersys Cross Body Trainer Pro with App Training

Meet the Nexersys Cross Body Trainer Pro: a boxing trainer that combines with an app to give you an interactive workout. Its mobile app has over 10k adaptive workouts to get your core training and cardio game to the next level. This cross body trainer has a double-end bag for HIIT training. It comes with a freestanding base that stays put as you punch.
Fitnessactive.com

The Best Treadmills That Deliver the Biggest Bang for Your Buck

By clicking on the product links in this article, we may receive a commission fee at no cost to you, the reader. Maybe you're training for your next marathon. Or maybe you simply want to make it easier to squeeze a little walking into your day. Whether you're a seasoned runner or you're charting your path from the couch to your first 5K, investing in the best treadmill for your workout goals is a great start.
FitnessPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Here are 5 benefits where working out can help with Mental Health

This morning when I woke up. I just didn't have the strength in me to go to the gym this morning. I actually love working out in the morning. It helps me take on the day regardless of what the includes. However, staying up late and watching television had me beating up the alarm clock. For some there are other reasons for not going to the gym. There are many who simply just don't have it to do another day.
Fitnessarcamax.com

Mayo Clinic Q&A: Running for better health

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: A few neighbors formed a running group to train for a marathon in 2021. I’m thinking about joining them as I know that running can be good exercise, but I’ve never run before. Is running a marathon actually good for my health? Should I do certain things to avoid injuries?
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms.

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms. As hospitals deal with a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, specialists warn that the Delta strain has new symptoms that the public should be aware of. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of patients...
CarsTop Speed

Someone Plonked A 27-liter, V-12 Engine In A Ford Crown Victoria Interceptor And It Sounds Insane!

The expected power outputs from this 27-liter, twin-turbo V-12 engine are 2,500 horses and 3,800 pound-feet of torque. ‘The Meteor Interceptor’ plonked a mammoth 27-liter, V-12 Rolls-Royce Meteor engine under the hood of a Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor. The Meteor is a tank engine that was a development from the Merlin engine. Rolls-Royce developed it back in the 1930s. The earlier production engines made 600 horses, whereas the later ones made more than 800 ponies. This video showcases the first test start in the Victoria. The test start here is in the naturally aspirated form, but turbochargers will be added later.
Astronomyadafruit.com

What’s Inside Mars?

How does Mars’ mantle and crust compare to Earth’s?. For the first time ever, scientists have studied the interior structure of a planet other than Earth by measuring seismic waves on Mars. Three new studies published in Science on Thursday provide brand new insight into the composition and evolution of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy