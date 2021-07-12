Mobile Trainers – Personal Training Delivered to Your Doorstep
An avid fitness enthusiast for the past 20 years, Chad began his career in aerospace engineering. His first job was Inner Planet Mission Design at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, where he performed trajectory and orbit design for future NASA missions. After spending a few years with NASA, Chad decided to pursue his MBA at Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Business, which landed him working for Apple in Silicon Valley. However, after just a few short months with Apple, he decided to purchase a small steel distributor in Houston, TX. As CEO, he grew the company tremendously, landing on Houston Business Journal’s “10 Fastest Growing Companies in Houston” list two years in a row. This company was eventually purchased by the world’s 6th largest industrial distributor, allowing him to finally pursue a true passion: fitness.www.arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
