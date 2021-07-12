Cancel
Scottsdale, AZ

Luxury Rental: Coolidge Villa

By AZFoothills.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccommodating up to 16 guests, Coolidge Villa sits in the perfect location to experience all of Old Town Scottsdale. Presenting 2,500 SF of good times within these 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths of luxury. A golfers’ paradise, as it is also home to nearly 200 golf courses and amazing weather.

