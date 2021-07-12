Luxury Rental: Coolidge Villa

Last year Jo featured Sydney-based architect Daniel Boddam and spoke of his signature style: considered simplicity. I wanted to share another example of that approach with this beautiful modern home in Mosman, NSW. Considering architecture and interiors as one, Villa Carlo is a holistic, contemporary interpretation of the Californian bungalow – embodying my signature considered simplicity, drawing focus to artisanal craft and the clients’ coveted collection of art. Being a semi-detached dwelling, I sought to create a dialogue with its neighbouring counterpart; a white rendered brick home that was once more akin to a traditional bungalow. Key touchpoints create a considered spatial journey, starting from the custom brass pull to the entry door. A splice in the building envelope introduces a sliver of light where ascending meets descending; a refined and poetic gesture inviting a spirited interplay of shadow and light throughout the day. Villa Carlo is holistically designed with architectural and interior details forming a consistent and harmonious dialogue – the macro is in the micro. As patrons of the arts, the creative interest of our clients is reflected in the spirit of the house, which confidently interweaves art, living spaces, light and nature; an enduring and poetic outcome.