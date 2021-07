As a parent, one of the scariest thoughts you may have is if your baby is too warm or too cold, because it's not always obvious right away. You're not alone if you've been known to sneak into your baby's room at night, just to make sure their temperature was OK before drifting off to sleep on your own. Although checking the temperature of the room is a great place to start, there are other signs your baby is overheated or getting too hot that you should pay attention to as well.