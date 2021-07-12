How to Dress Like Your Favorite ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Character
Long before HBO Max's reboot of Gossip Girl made its debut this week, fashionable fans had already enjoyed a taste of the wardrobes of Manhattan's fictional elite. Teaser photos and street style images of the show's Gen Z stars gave a peek at what to expect from costume designer Eric Daman, who is reprising his role from the original series.
