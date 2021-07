It used to be that when Halloween came around it meant it was time for more Horror Sequels. Recently, we found another Saw film each year. What’s interesting is that these films seem to be soldiering on in spite of the fact that everybody died at the end of part III (AKA: countless movies ago). Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time that a once promising horror series carried on in spite of itself, but it is however the first time that filmmakers have gone to the trouble of dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s in order to make the reasons for the franchise’s continuation seem logical and reasonable.