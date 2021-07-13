WorkSource, Yakima Municipal Court back to normal operations following COVID restrictions

More offices and workplaces are returning to normal operations following the state’s June 30 reopening. WorkSource offices in Kittitas, Yakima, Klickitat and Skamania counties are now open to the general public. People who need job search, training and career counseling help can visit a WorkSource office without an appointment from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. Businesses can also contact staff for assistance, according to a news release.