Margaret L. “Clara” Cooper
Margaret L. “Clara” Cooper, 77 of Edinburgh, Indiana passed away July 10, 2021 at her residence. She was born November 16, 1943 in Russell Springs, Kentucky. She married Denver Cooper on August 25, 1960 and he survives. She is also survived by son, Lloyd Brian (Angie) Cooper of Elizabethtown, Indiana, daughter, Shelisa Lynn (Rick) Ham of Beech Grove, Indiana, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and sister, Sophia Louisa Smith of Columbus, Indiana.www.therepublic.com
