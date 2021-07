Central European Petroleum Ltd operates the Wolin block in the western part of the Polish sector of the Baltic Sea. Following the acquisition of 3D seismic and re-assessment of the existing vintage data, the company is preparing to appraise the area, targeting the Upper Permian (Zechstein) Main Dolomite reservoir developed in shallow-water facies. Two new wells - Wolin West 1 and Wolin East 1 - are planned on Europe's largest yet-to-be tested Permian-age structure, on-trend with an already discovered gas field.