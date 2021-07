If you are a hunter living in the Atlanta area, Boosie BadAzz may have a job for you. On Friday (July 23), Boosie hopped on Instagram seeking fans' help in eradicating deer who the rapper has spotted getting too close to his house for comfort. "You know I always need something, right? I got deer problems," Boosie says in the video. "I need a deer hitter. I need somebody to come who know how to shoot deers, because I got a real deer problem. I need a deer hitter. I need somebody that know what they doing. Bruh...I got deer problems. I need a deer hitter, man. You want to come hunt on my land? I got deer problems, bruh. I need a deer hitter, for real. Slide your number in the DMs if you kill deers."