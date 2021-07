St. Cloud, MN – As the twenty-round 2021 MLB Draft took place over the past three days, six current and former members of the St. Cloud Rox heard their names called. Shortstop Jack Winkler, who spent his college days with San Francisco University and the last two summers with the Rox was chosen on Monday afternoon in the tenth round by the Oakland Athletics. He played in 29 games with the Rox this season. Over two seasons, Winkler hit just over .260 and drove in 24 runs. Winkler left the 2021 team as the leader in RBI’s with 19.