Dangerous Audi Defect in the Coolant Pumps Leads to Class Action Lawsuit

Produced by Digital Editors
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You want to assume that your vehicle is pretty safe. You probably also assume that it was designed in a way so it wouldn’t fall apart or suddenly fail. This, sadly, is not always the case, and recalls are then issued to address these issues. Recently, some Audi owners have discovered coolant pump problems serious enough to lead to a class-action lawsuit. Here’s what we know about the suit and the settlement that’s currently underway.

