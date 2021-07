This week, Corduroy Brown returns to the show with new music from his upcoming album, Let Me Know. That’s right, it’s time for another EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE!. He has another album releasing on August 13 and he decided that he wanted to premiere some of the new music for our listeners first. We chat about the music and the guest artists he enlisted to help him with the album. We also talk about him being hospitalized during the making of the album, flatlining on the medevac helicopter and being revived to eventually reaching the point now of releasing the new album.