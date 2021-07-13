Monster Energy's UNLEASHED Podcast Welcomes Record-Setting NFL Player and Four-Time Super Bowl Champion Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski
CORONA, Calif. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Prepare for a larger-than-life episode! Monster Energy is proud to welcome four-time Super Bowl Champion and American football icon Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski on Episode 10 of the sports and pop culture podcast UNLEASHED with The Dingo and Danny. This latest one-hour installment welcomes the 32-year-old NFL star famous for his record-setting career, including milestone victories with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.www.chron.com
