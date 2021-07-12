Please Enable JavaScript

J Balvin released his rendition of the Metallica classic “Wherever I May Roam,” one of the covers from the band’s upcoming Metallica Blacklist collection. Metallica Blacklist is a compilation of 53 artists covering their favorite songs from Metallica’s ‘The Black Album,’ including Miley Cyrus with Elton John, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Kamasi Washington, Juanes, My Morning Jacket, Corey Taylor, and Weezer. The collection also features country artists including Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Chris Stapleton, Mickey Guyton, Darius Rucker, and Jon Pardi, whose also recently released his take on “Wherever I May Roam.”
