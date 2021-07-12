Please Enable JavaScript

From gorging on goetta to drinking some brews in the burbs, there's plenty to do in Greater Cincinnati this weekend. Glier's Goettafest — After skipping a year due to the pandemic, Glier's Goettafest is back, bringing all of the goetta-infused creations you never knew you needed to both Newport's Festival Park on the Levee and Covington Plaza on the riverfront for two weekends of fun and flavor. The event will span eight days and two cities, offering plenty of opportunities for folks to sink their teeth into creative concoctions using the Greater Cincinnati culinary staple. The annual Goettafest draws big crowds and features plenty of vendors slinging goetta-centric dishes (as well as non-goetta food items), live music and activities. 5-11 p.m. July 29 and 30, noon-11 p.m. July 31, noon-9 p.m. Aug. 1 and 5-11 p.m. Aug. 5 and 6, noon-11 p.m. Aug. 7 and noon-9 p.m. Aug. 8. Free admission. Festival Park, Newport on the Levee; Covington Plaza, Covington, goettafest.com.