Fontana, CA

Fontana police fatally shoot suspect after 10 Freeway pursuit

By Quinn Wilson
San Bernardino County Sun
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pursuit on the 10 Freeway from Fontana to Ontario ended with Fontana police fatally shooting the driver on an on-ramp Monday afternoon, July 12, authorities said. The pursuit started just before 3 p.m. Monday on the east side of Fontana after officers spotted an undisclosed vehicle violation, Fontana police spokesman Kevin Anderson said. When the officers attempted to stop the car, a passenger exited the car and fled on foot. The driver, a man, fled in the vehicle with a female passenger in the backseat, police said in a news release Tuesday.

