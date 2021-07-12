Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA

Why is tar washing up on Carmel’s beaches?

By Follow Christopher Neely
montereycountyweekly.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Neely here, with a Joni Mitchell song unexpectedly on my mind. A few weeks ago, I noticed a neighbor’s post on Nextdoor drawing a level of engagement surprising even for Nextdoor. The post, titled “Tar on Carmel and Pebble beaches” included photos of small, sticky tar patties the neighbor found along the county’s shore. The comment drew some shock and theories of oil spills, and debate between two schools of longtime locals: those who said it’s natural and something they’ve dealt with since time immemorial, and those who said they’ve never seen anything like it in their decades of living here.

www.montereycountyweekly.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA
Government
County
Monterey County, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Monterey County, CA
Society
Monterey County, CA
Government
City
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Uc Santa Barbara#Tar#Monterey Bay#Nextdoor#French#The Monterey Formation#Uc Santa Barbara#Usgs#Carmel City#Friday Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 1

Community Policy