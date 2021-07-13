Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

AESP Announces 2020 AESP Energy Award Winners

Houston Chronicle
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. On July 8, 2021, the Association of Energy Services Professionals announced the winners of the 2021 AESP Energy Awards which recognize individuals and organizations at the forefront of energy efficiency, customer programs, resilience, and innovation. . This year’s AESP Energy Awards for Outstanding Achievement were awarded...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Energy Resources#Prweb#Aesp Energy Awards#Ameren Illinois#Ieso#Ameren Missouri#Sonoma Clean Power#Advanced Energy Rebuild#Energyright
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

Vertical Flight Society announces winner of 2021 Alfred Gessow Best Paper Award

Estimated reading time 12 minutes, 30 seconds. The Vertical Flight Society (VFS) has announced the winner of the Society’s prestigious Alfred Gessow Award for the best technical paper at the 77th Annual Forum and Technology Display. This year’s winning paper is from the Aerodynamics session entitled, “Does Scatter Matter? Improved Understanding of UH-60A Wind Tunnel Rotor Measurements Using Data-Driven Clustering and CREATET-AV Helios,” by Dr. Manikandan Ramasamy and Mr. Rohit Jain of the US Army Combat Capability Development Command (DEVCOM), Aviation & Missile Center (AvMC); and Mr. Thomas R. Norman, NASA Ames Research Center. Dr. Manikandan Ramasamy is a senior research scientist at the US Army DEVCOM AvMC at Moffett Field, California. He has been working with the Army for the past 13 years. His interests are in measurements and data analysis, in general, and anything that improves the understanding rotor characteristics. He acquired his PhD from the University of Maryland in 2004. It and all of the best papers are available for purchase in the Vertical Flight Library & Online Store (www.vtol.org/library).
Binghamton, NYFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce Announces 2021 HYPE Award Winners

The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce announced the 2021 HYPE Awards winners Thursday night. The HYPE Awards highlight professionals under the age of 40 who demonstrate success in their career and industry and are making a positive change in the Greater Binghamton community. Nominations are submitted by various colleagues, supervisors,...
Decatur, ILHerald & Review

Watch now: Beautify Decatur announces Best Landscape award winner

The staff at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Cancer Center accepted the Let's Keep Decatur Bee-utiful award on Wednesday for best landscape. The Beautify Decatur Coalition conducts the annual contest to recognize the efforts of Decatur businesses and organizations to enhance the curb appeal of their property and beautify the community.
Energy Industrydcvelocity.com

Schneider Electric Power Products Division to equip customers with the most sustainable & efficiency

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has appointed Rohan Kelkar as the new Executive Vice-President of Power Products global business. Kelkar will continue to drive the division's electrical distribution transformation business and to develop innovative solutions, delivering more sustainable, efficient, connected, and circular products to the market.
Palm Beach County, FLpbcgov.org

Gold Coast PR Council Announces Winners of 2021 Bernays Awards, Honoring Excellence by Local Public Relations & Marketing Professionals

Melissa Perlman, president of the Gold Coast PR Council (GCPRC), South Florida’s largest independent association of public relations, communications and marketing professionals, today announced this year’s Bernays Award winners. GCPRC has given out these awards since 2005 honoring excellence in local public relations campaigns, marketing programs, and media coverage. The...
TrafficRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Electric utilities plan DC fast-chargers up and down eastern US highways

Now 14 utilities representing 29 states plus DC and serving more than 60M customers have joined a coalition to speed EV adoption. The Electric Highway Coalition (EHC), a group of electric utilities working together to install fast-charging EV stations along major interstate highways, has doubled its members. Membership in the...
Energy Industrymodernreaders.com

Critical Review: Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) & Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) and Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership. Profitability. This table compares Sempra Energy and Montauk Renewables’ net margins,...
TrafficPosted by
TheStreet

FirstEnergy Joins Electric Highway Coalition

AKRON, Ohio, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) - Get Report has joined the Electric Highway Coalition, a group of electric companies committed to enabling long-distance electric vehicle (EV) travel through a network of EV fast-charging stations connecting major highway systems. Formed in March 2021, the Electric Highway...
Texas StateColumbus Dispatch

Charging station network grows to 14 utilities that go from Maine to Texas

Drivers of electric vehicles may one day be able to go from Maine to Texas without worrying about a place to charge up. American Electric Power says the number of utilities participating in a coalition meant to provide a network of charging stations for drivers of electric vehicles has more than doubled to 14. The utilities' territories run from southern Maine to Florida and west to the Mexican border in Texas.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Universal PropTech Announces Partnership Agreement with Termobuild for Carbon Neutral Building Solutions

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2021) - Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (OTCQB: UPIPF) (FSE: 8LH) ("UPI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a Partnership Agreement ("Agreement") with Laken & Associates Inc. o/a Termobuild ("Termobuild") to incorporate the use of Termobuild value engineering and hollow core concrete technology to develop carbon neutral building solutions for real estate developers and builders in Canada.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Upgrades American Electric Power (AEP) to Buy

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BofA Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) from Neutral to Buy. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on American Electric Power click here. For more ratings...
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Hitachi ABB Power Grids commissions UHVDC project

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26 (ANI): Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India said on Monday it has successfully commissioned one of India's longest ultra-high voltage direct current (UHVDC) transmission links for Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. The 800 kilovolt (kV) plus 6,000-megawatt (MW) link has the capacity to meet...
Terrell, TXHouston Chronicle

J.S. Helwig & Son, LLC Announces Driver Pay Increase

TERRELL, Texas (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. We are excited to announce a pay increase of $.04 across the board, raising the starting pay to $.55/mile. Additionally, drivers will receive a raise at six months and then annually for the opportunity to earn up to $.62/mile. Over the previous year, Helwig has increased pay by an average of $.10/mile. Additionally, the company has added a repower bonus and shortened the amount of time for drivers to reach seniority-based pay increases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy