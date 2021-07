EVANSVILLE, In (WEHT) The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has announced their back to school plans for the 2021-2022 school year. The EVSC will be strongly recommending mask wearing for those who are not vaccinated. However, masks will not be required for students and staff. The EVSC’s superintendent says this is consistent with guidance of the CDC and the Indiana Department of Health (IDH). Masks will be required for students riding the bus as well as the bus driver.