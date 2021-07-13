Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Sydney's COVID-19 cases ease but lockdown extension still looms

By Renju Jose
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1STnfN_0auuALai00

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian authorities reported a slight slowdown in new COVID-19 cases in Sydney on Tuesday, but may still extend a lockdown in the country’s largest city to douse an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant.

New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned the harbour city’s more than 5 million residents not to become complacent as she reported 89 new locally transmitted cases, down from Monday’s record high for the year of 112 infections.

“One day is not a trend, the numbers will keep bouncing around,” Berejiklian said in a televised news conference.

The outbreak was also showing signs of spreading further afield, alarming health officials.

One of the New South Wales cases was in Goulburn, a regional centre 200 km (120 miles) from Sydney that had not recorded a case in a year. Neighbouring Victoria state reported three new cases, its first in almost two weeks, in a family who had returned to Melbourne from a visit to New South Wales.

Authorities also reported the death of a man in his 70s, the second COVID-19 death in Australia this year after a woman in her 90s died in recent days.

Berejiklian said a decision on extending Sydney’s three-week lockdown, due to end on Friday, will depend on how many people were found to be out in the community while infectious.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said at least 21 of the cases on Tuesday had been circulating in the community, also a dip from the previous day, but that was still too many.

Berejiklian said the underlying number needs to be close to zero.

Coronavirus hotspots across Sydney now number in the hundreds, including apartment blocks, homeware stores, health clinics, a bank, a butcher and even COVID-19 vaccination centres.

An apartment building in beachfront suburb Bondi was locked down under police guard after eight occupants tested positive, while Amazon.com Inc temporarily closed its main Sydney distribution centre after two workers tested positive.

People in the outer-city government area of Fairfield, epicentre of the outbreak, were ordered to get tested every three days if they travelled outside the area for work.

Phannarith Ing, who runs a small building company and frequently leaves the area for jobs, said: “I don’t mind doing the test, it’s just part and parcel of having to travel across to the job that needs to be done. What choice do we have?”

FINANCIAL SUPPORT

Snap lockdowns, speedy contact tracing and tough social distancing rules have helped Australia keep COVID-19 numbers lower than many other developed countries, with just over 31,300 cases and 912 deaths.

The Sydney outbreak is growing rapidly, however. Infections neared 800 on Tuesday, less than a month since the first was detected in a limousine driver who transported overseas airline crews.

Both Victoria and South Australia states have ramped up precautions, including enforcing quarantine measures and closing domestic borders, to stop the virus spreading there.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, under pressure due to a sluggish vaccination rollout, said the government was upping a relief payment to A$600 per week from A$500 for people who lose more than 20 hours a week of work, as well as payroll support for companies with marked revenue declines.

Some of the payments would begin only from the fourth week of lockdown, which would start on Sunday if the current three-week lockdown is extended.

“The NSW outbreak has proved to be more severe, more dangerous, and it’s in the national interest that we now put in place an upgraded set of arrangements,” Morrison said.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
183K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Gladys Berejiklian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New South Wales#Covid 19#Lockdowns#South Australia#Australian#Nsw#Amazon Com Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Place
Sydney
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
KidsNew Scientist

Easing England's covid-19 lockdown puts children in the firing line

IF THERE has been one saving grace of the covid-19 pandemic, it is that children are relatively safe from serious disease and death compared with adults. Over the first year of the pandemic, only 259 under-18s in England were admitted to intensive care with covid-19. Another 312 were treated for a serious but rare condition that developed after infection called delayed inflammatory syndrome.
Public Healthinvesting.com

Melbourne joins Sydney in lockdown as COVID-19 spreads in Australia

SYDNEY (Reuters) -The Australian state of Victoria was ordered into a five-day lockdown on Thursday following a spike in COVID-19 infections, joining Sydney as the country's two main population hubs battle an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant. From midnight, the state of 6.6 million people was told to...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Sydney's Covid outbreak is declared a 'national emergency' as Australia's largest city sees record cases despite month-long lockdown

Sydney's fast-growing coronavirus outbreak has been declared a 'national emergency,' state leaders said on Friday, as Australia's largest city reported another record number of new infections. Admitting a month-long lockdown had so far failed to stop a Delta-variant outbreak, the state of New South Wales pleaded for Canberra to urgently...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Taiwan to ease COVID-19 restrictions as cases drop

TAIPEI, July 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan will ease its COVID-19 restrictions from next week though some will remain in place, the government said on Friday, with rapidly falling case numbers giving authorities confidence to further lower the alert level. Taiwan implemented restrictions on gatherings, including closing entertainment venues and limiting...
Public Healthmix929.com

Australia’s Victoria eyes COVID-19 lockdown exit as cases fall

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s Victoria on Monday reported low numbers of new COVID-19 cases, raising hopes of an end to a lockdown in the state as planned, while neighbouring New South Wales looks set to extend its strict stay-home orders. Australia is fighting to douse an outbreak of the highly...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Australians may face longer lockdown after "reckless" mass protests

MELBOURNE, July 25 (Reuters) - Australia's New South Wales logged its second-highest daily increase of the year in locally acquired COVID-19 cases on Sunday amid fears of a wave of new infections after thousands of people joined an anti-lockdown protest. "In relation to yesterday's protests, can I say how absolutely...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Covid-19 curbs to end in Australian state, though cases in Sydney rise

CANBERRA/SYDNEY (July 27): Australia's Victoria state said on Tuesday it will lift a strict lockdown after curtailing the spread of Covid-19, but neighbouring New South Wales faces an extension of restrictions after daily new cases spiked to a 16-month peak. More than half of Australia's near 26 million population has...
Public HealthMarietta Daily Journal

Sydney lockdown extended 4 weeks as delta surge worsens

Sydney’s month-long lockdown will be extended by at least another four weeks, with Australian authorities failing to flatten an outbreak of daily COVID-19 cases that on Wednesday surged to another record. New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the lockdown has been extended until at least August 28. The...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Australia Covid: Anti-lockdown protesters ‘should be ashamed of themselves’, premier says

Politicians in Australia have condemned demonstrations against Covid-19 restrictions as cases in the country rise.Protestors took to the streets of Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane on Saturday, calling for an end to lockdown measures.Thousands took part in Sydney and some 500 people who were involved have been fined, while at least 57 have been charged as detectives comb through social media footage to identify those who broke stay-at-home rules.On Sunday, Gladys Berejiklian, New South Wales (NSW) premier, said that those taking part in the protest “should be ashamed”.“Millions and millions of people across our state are doing the right thing, and...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Thai banks to suspend debt repayments for some hit by virus curbs

BANGKOK, July 15 (Reuters) - Thailand’s banks agreed to suspend debt repayments for two months for debtors affected by government coronavirus containment measures, the central bank said on Thursday, as the Southeast Asian country combats its worst COVID-19 outbreak. The assistance from July will be for retail debtors and smaller...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

(Reuters) - Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. Pandemic not over, Johnson warns as England set for rule easing. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge caution on Monday as he is expected to confirm plans to remove nearly all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in England from July 19, despite a surge of cases to levels not seen since the winter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy