Special Weather Statement issued for Far Northeast Highlands, Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor your preferred media outlets and NOAA Weather Radio for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Motorists can expect brief but sudden changes in visibility and ponding of water on highways as storms move through the area. Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands; Northeast Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL SAN MIGUEL AND SOUTHEASTERN MORA COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM MDT At 604 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wagon Mound to near Valmora. Movement was south at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Wagon Mound, Valmora and Shoemaker. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 371 and 392. State Road 104 between Mile Markers 19 and 21.