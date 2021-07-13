Gambler’s Challenge Returns to Stafford Speedway For July 23 Dunleavy’s Modifiedz Night
Stafford Motor Speedway and Doug Dunleavy from Dunleavy’s Truck and Trailer Repair are bringing the Gambler’s Challenge back to the speedway for the July 23 Dunleavy’s Modifiedz Night program. The Gambler’s Challenge will be available to SK Modified® and SK Light Modified teams and will push the total posted awards for the 40-lap SK Modified® feature to over $14,000 and the total posted awards for the 40-lap SK Light feature to over $10,000 based on a 27-car starting field.speedwaydigest.com
