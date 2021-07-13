Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Gambler’s Challenge Returns to Stafford Speedway For July 23 Dunleavy’s Modifiedz Night

By Speedway Digest Staff
Posted by 
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 15 days ago

Stafford Motor Speedway and Doug Dunleavy from Dunleavy’s Truck and Trailer Repair are bringing the Gambler’s Challenge back to the speedway for the July 23 Dunleavy’s Modifiedz Night program. The Gambler’s Challenge will be available to SK Modified® and SK Light Modified teams and will push the total posted awards for the 40-lap SK Modified® feature to over $14,000 and the total posted awards for the 40-lap SK Light feature to over $10,000 based on a 27-car starting field.

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronnie Williams
Person
Tyler Hines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stafford Motor Speedway#Truck And Trailer Repair#The Gambler S Challenge#Sk Modified#The Sk Lights#Sk Light Gambler#Staffordspeedway Com#Floracing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Has a threat to Hendrick finally emerged?

For the first time in over a month, a non-Hendrick Motorsports driver won a NASCAR Cup Series race. What does this mean for the rest of the season?. After Hendrick Motorsports took the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season by storm with a seven-race winning streak that had dated back to last month when they swept the top four at Dover International Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch was able to save enough fuel to win on Sunday afternoon at Pocono Raceway to end this streak.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: 5 drivers most likely to switch teams for 2022

NASCAR silly season is beginning to heat up amid the summer months. Which five drivers are most likely to depart from their current Cup Series teams after 2021?. We are getting to the point in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season where silly season chatter will ramp up with several notable drivers currently sitting without contracts to compete next year.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for Kurt Busch in 2022

Speculation is heating up about the future of Kurt Busch in the NASCAR Cup Series. Where will he end up in the 2022 season?. Kurt Busch is in a contract year with Chip Ganassi Racing as the driver of the #1 Chevrolet after signing a two-year extension at the end of his first season with the team back in 2019, and he does not currently have anything solidified for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.
MotorsportsCBS Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. says price of charters keeping him from moving JR Motorsports to Cup Series

After many years of inertia, NASCAR's franchising model is finally beginning to take on the intended effect, and "charters" in the NASCAR Cup Series are becoming enormously sought-after. Xfinity Series team Kaulig Racing recently announced that it would enter the Cup Series in 2022 with the purchase of two charters from Spire Motorsports. Trackhouse Racing one-upped that announcement on Wednesday with the news that it would purchase the entirety of Chip Ganassi Racing's NASCAR operation, including its two charters.
MotorsportsPosted by
NESN

NASCAR Decides On Punishment For Kyle Busch After Pace Car Incident

Kyle Busch apparently will not be penalized for his actions Sunday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. During caution laps after his early controversial wreck in the Foxwoods 301, Busch multiple times bumped into the rear of the pace car. Competition officials later said the incident would be addressed in Tuesday’s penalty report.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR’s biggest ‘secret’ for 2022 can finally be announced

The biggest “secret” of NASCAR silly season is all but official, with all the pieces in place. Now we just wait for the confirmation. If it wasn’t a done deal already, it certainly is now. Now all we have to do is wait for Brad Keselowski to be confirmed as not only a driver but a co-owner of Roush Fenway Racing — actually, Roush-Fenway-Keselowski Racing — for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.
MotorsportsPioneer Press

Richard Petty’s grandson racing at Elko Speedway on Saturday, and he’s out to win

Thad Moffitt knew he was going to start racing at age 8, after a day at the Daytona 500 with his grandfather, Richard Petty. Petty, the winningest driver in NASCAR history with 200 victories, had retired from his racing career by then, but his team — Richard Petty Motorsports — saw a strong showing in Florida. After the race, Petty and Moffit walked out to pit row, where Moffitt had an epiphany.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: 5 driver moves we want to see for 2022

NASCAR silly season has begun to heat up, with multiple confirmations having been made for the 2022 Cup Series season. Here are five more we’d like to see. Just past the halfway point of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, there have already been a number of things confirmed for the 2022 season.
Loudon, NHPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Bubba Wallace, others penalized before New Hampshire

Bubba Wallace is among five drivers who are set to drop to the rear of the field before Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The starting lineup for this afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, was set by the starting lineup formula, but there have been several changes due to pre-race penalties.
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Why Keselowski Buying Into Roush Makes All the Sense in the World

Sitting next to Jack Roush in the NASCAR Hall of Fame only strengthened the conviction of Brad Keselowski to make this decision. The confirmation that the 2012 Cup Series champion would join Roush Fenway Racing as a driver–owner in 2022 was made in the Great Hall, a parthenon containing cars driven by the likes of Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt.
South Bend, IN95.3 MNC

Racing future uncertain for South Bend native Ryan Newman

With the announcement of Brad Keselowski moving to Roush-Fenway Racing for the 2022 season onward, the future is now uncertain for South Bend, Indiana-native Ryan Newman. Newman has been with Roush-Fenway as the driver of the #6-car since 2019. Keselowski will be taking over the driving duties for the #6-car next season. Newman has not won a race in four years with his last win coming in 2017 at Phoenix when he was racing for Richard Childress Racing.
MotorsportsAOL Corp

NASCAR World Reacts To Today’s Shocking Result

Few Sundays this NASCAR season, if any, have been as shocking as the one we just had. The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 just wrapped up on Sunday evening. Aric Almirola, 37, took home the checkered flag in stunning fashion. Almirola crossed the finish line first in the shortened race, which...
MotorsportsPosted by
NESN

Kyle Busch Defends Son After Hater Criticizes Brexton’s Latest Racing Win

Kyle Busch is used to dealing with hatred from NASCAR fans. Now, he apparently must deal with people criticizing his son, too. Busch on Monday shared a video of his son, Brexton Busch, winning yet another beginner box stock race. Brexton, perhaps unsurprisingly, has proven to be a quick learner and has enjoyed plenty of early success on the track.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR announces time change for upcoming race

The start time for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway next month has been slightly pushed back. NASCAR is currently in the midst of a three-week hiatus due to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, with action scheduled to resume for all three national series at Watkins Glen International next weekend after leaving off at New Hampshire Motor Speedway two weekends ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy