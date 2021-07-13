Busch Light Apple Racing: Kevin Harvick New Hampshire Advance

Cancel
● As a 21-year veteran of the NASCAR Cup Series with 58 career wins, Kevin Harvick has a lot of good racetracks. New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon is one of them. The driver of the No. 4 Busch Light Apple Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) has made 37 starts at the 1.058-mile oval and won four times – tied with retired driver Jeff Burton for the most all-time. And when he hasn’t ended his race in victory lane, Harvick has been well within the vicinity. He has 13 top-five and 21 top-10 finishes, both of which lead the series.

