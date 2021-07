Liberty will kickoff the 2021 season against Campbell in 47 days and the expectations surrounding the program are higher than they have ever been. Hugh Freeze enters his third season as Liberty’s head coach and returns nearly every contributor from last year’s team that finished 10-1 and ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Despite returning so many contributors, there are still many questions surrounding the program. Fall camp will provide insight into many of these when it gets underway.